80 Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC with parking
1 of 25
1 of 43
1 of 39
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 56
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 25
1 of 34
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 4
People travel from all over to walk through Kernersville's Korner's Folly, the personal home of the grandson of the town's founder. Because the home was built piecemeal over several years, the home is a maze of different ceiling heights on seven levels. More than a dozen fireplaces fill the 22 rooms of the home.
Just nine miles east of Winston-Salem, Kernersville is perfectly situated within the Piedmont Triad metro of Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem. Its tobacco farming history is still an integral part of its present, although the town has kept up with the times with plenty of retail, restaurants and infrastructure to keep its residents happy and content without having to drive up the road to the bigger cities on either side. Town founder Joseph Kerner bought the land in 1817 and named it Kerners Crossroads. When it was incorporated in 1873, the name was changed to Kernersville. The town has seen several presidents pass through, starting with George Washington, who enjoyed breakfast at Dobson's Tavern. About 200 years later, another George -- George W. Bush -- gave a speech on economy at the Deere-Hitachi plant. Just a few years after that speech, Bill Clinton gave another speech at a local high school while on his wife's presidential campaign trail. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kernersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.