80 Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC with parking

People travel from all over to walk through Kernersville's Korner's Folly, the personal home of the grandson of the town's founder. Because the home was built piecemeal over several years, the home is a maze of different ceiling heights on seven levels. More than a dozen fireplaces fill the 22 rooms of the home.

Just nine miles east of Winston-Salem, Kernersville is perfectly situated within the Piedmont Triad metro of Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem. Its tobacco farming history is still an integral part of its present, although the town has kept up with the times with plenty of retail, restaurants and infrastructure to keep its residents happy and content without having to drive up the road to the bigger cities on either side. Town founder Joseph Kerner bought the land in 1817 and named it Kerners Crossroads. When it was incorporated in 1873, the name was changed to Kernersville. The town has seen several presidents pass through, starting with George Washington, who enjoyed breakfast at Dobson's Tavern. About 200 years later, another George -- George W. Bush -- gave a speech on economy at the Deere-Hitachi plant. Just a few years after that speech, Bill Clinton gave another speech at a local high school while on his wife's presidential campaign trail.