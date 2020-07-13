80 Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kernersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within
16 Units Available
16 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
25 Units Available
25 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1119 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1364 sqft
Located between I-40 and Highway 66. Furnished homes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and carpet. Community offers a putting green, a pool, a game room and a playground.
20 Units Available
$
20 Units Available
Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1220 sqft
Award-winning community with resort-style swimming pool, poolside gas grills and a 24-hour fitness center. Pristine apartments offer sunrooms and private decks. Convenient access to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Results within 1 mile of Kernersville

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1570 Welford Dr
1570 Welford Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
2 Story Home with 3 Bedrooms Plus A Loft and Double Garage in Kernersville - Check out this spacious 2 story built in 2015 with approx 2231 square feet and a double garage.
Results within 5 miles of Kernersville
22 Units Available
22 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Laurel Oak Ranch
Laurel Springs
1281 Old Plank Rd, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$911
1340 sqft
Just a stone's throw from High Point University, these comfortable one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer a variety of amenities. These include full-sized W/D hookups, open floor plans, oversized closets and pantries.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Allerton Place Apartment Homes
3201 Allerton Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and near shopping and dining locations. Updated amenities including a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and intrusion alarms. Onsite features including a playground, pool, fitness center, sports court, and golf course access.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3531 Thornaby Circle
3531 Thornaby Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1867 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
668 Grasswren Way
668 Grasswren Way, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Robyns Glen townhome - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8503 Case Ridge Drive
8503 Case Ridge Drive, Oak Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Wonderful executive rental in the heart of Oak Ridge. Sought after Oak Ridge and Northwest Guilford Middle/High Schools. Available August 1st. Minimum 1 year lease or longer. Seller will require credit check at applicants cost.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3669 Thornaby Cir
3669 Thornaby Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1205 sqft
3669 Thornaby Cir Available 05/01/20 3BR/2BA Ranch off Kernersville Rd. w/fenced yard available 5/1 - Spacious 3BR/2BA and 1-car garage home on convenient location just off Kernersville Rd and High Point Rd.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5425 Esher Drive
5425 Esher Drive Northeast, Walkertown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2189 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Kernersville
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
16 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.
19 Units Available
19 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
60 Units Available
60 Units Available
Westend
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
10 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Westdale
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
25 Units Available
25 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$724
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chatham Wood in High Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,036
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$660
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
City Guide for Kernersville, NC

People travel from all over to walk through Kernersville's Korner's Folly, the personal home of the grandson of the town's founder. Because the home was built piecemeal over several years, the home is a maze of different ceiling heights on seven levels. More than a dozen fireplaces fill the 22 rooms of the home.

Just nine miles east of Winston-Salem, Kernersville is perfectly situated within the Piedmont Triad metro of Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem. Its tobacco farming history is still an integral part of its present, although the town has kept up with the times with plenty of retail, restaurants and infrastructure to keep its residents happy and content without having to drive up the road to the bigger cities on either side. Town founder Joseph Kerner bought the land in 1817 and named it Kerners Crossroads. When it was incorporated in 1873, the name was changed to Kernersville. The town has seen several presidents pass through, starting with George Washington, who enjoyed breakfast at Dobson's Tavern. About 200 years later, another George -- George W. Bush -- gave a speech on economy at the Deere-Hitachi plant. Just a few years after that speech, Bill Clinton gave another speech at a local high school while on his wife's presidential campaign trail. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kernersville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kernersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

