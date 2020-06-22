5712 Spreading Branch Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This house has brand new granite, sinks and faucets being installed. Newly painted gives you a fresh pallet to work with. You will also enjoy the new carpet in great room and bonus room. The rest of the house has hardwood and tile. Sit outside on cool mornings in your screened porch or enjoy sipping coffee at your large breakfast nook. Side entry over-sized garage holds plenty for secure storage plus vehicles. Indoor laundry makes for convenience accomplishing your chores. Close to schools, shopping, and child care. Reasonable commute to Ft Bragg with multiple options for access. Will not last long! Ready to dazzle you! Be ready to call for household goods to be delivered. NON-Smoking ONLY. NOTE: Pictures will be updated once granite, paint, and carpet are installed.