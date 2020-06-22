All apartments in Hope Mills
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

5712 Spreading Branch Road

5712 Spreading Branch Road · No Longer Available
Location

5712 Spreading Branch Road, Hope Mills, NC 28348
South View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house has brand new granite, sinks and faucets being installed. Newly painted gives you a fresh pallet to work with. You will also enjoy the new carpet in great room and bonus room. The rest of the house has hardwood and tile. Sit outside on cool mornings in your screened porch or enjoy sipping coffee at your large breakfast nook. Side entry over-sized garage holds plenty for secure storage plus vehicles. Indoor laundry makes for convenience accomplishing your chores. Close to schools, shopping, and child care. Reasonable commute to Ft Bragg with multiple options for access. Will not last long! Ready to dazzle you! Be ready to call for household goods to be delivered. NON-Smoking ONLY. NOTE: Pictures will be updated once granite, paint, and carpet are installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5712 Spreading Branch Road have any available units?
5712 Spreading Branch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hope Mills, NC.
What amenities does 5712 Spreading Branch Road have?
Some of 5712 Spreading Branch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5712 Spreading Branch Road currently offering any rent specials?
5712 Spreading Branch Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5712 Spreading Branch Road pet-friendly?
No, 5712 Spreading Branch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hope Mills.
Does 5712 Spreading Branch Road offer parking?
Yes, 5712 Spreading Branch Road does offer parking.
Does 5712 Spreading Branch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5712 Spreading Branch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5712 Spreading Branch Road have a pool?
No, 5712 Spreading Branch Road does not have a pool.
Does 5712 Spreading Branch Road have accessible units?
No, 5712 Spreading Branch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5712 Spreading Branch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5712 Spreading Branch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5712 Spreading Branch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5712 Spreading Branch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
