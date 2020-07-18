All apartments in Hope Mills
4001 Trenchholm Lane

4001 Trenchholm Lane · (910) 703-1263 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4001 Trenchholm Lane, Hope Mills, NC 28348
South View

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4001 Trenchholm Lane · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1701 sqft

Amenities

4001 Trenchholm Lane Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home Located in Brookridge! - Fall in love with this BEAUTIFUL ranch-style home, located in the Brookridge subdivision. Welcoming you inside is a SPACIOUS living room, complete with fireplace and wall cut out. Granite counter tops, honey-blonde cabinetry, and STUNNING stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen quarters. Retreat to the master suite and enjoy calming blue walls and LARGE walk in closet! A jetted tub, separate shower, and dual vanities have been installed in its bath to provide the ultimate experience. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and FINISHED bonus room with 1,701 sq ft, this is one home you don't want to miss! Appreciate a screened in porch located at the rear and MUCH MORE that this gem has to offer by giving our office a call TODAY. **Cats Only** with a $150 N/R Pet Fee.

Directions: Via Owen Drive, Turn Right onto Cumberland Rd, Turn Left onto Natal St, Turn Right onto Legion Rd, Turn Left onto Firedrake Rd, Turn Right onto Spreading Branch Rd, Turn Left onto Arnette Rd, Turn Right onto Trenchholm Ln and the home will be on the Left.

Schools: (Please Call to Verify)

GS1: Ed V Baldwin
JRH: South View Middle
SRH: South View High

Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)

Electric: Duke Progress
Water: Public Works
Sewer: PWC
Gas: Other/Jenkins

(RLNE1883078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

