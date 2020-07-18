Amenities

4001 Trenchholm Lane Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom Home Located in Brookridge! - Fall in love with this BEAUTIFUL ranch-style home, located in the Brookridge subdivision. Welcoming you inside is a SPACIOUS living room, complete with fireplace and wall cut out. Granite counter tops, honey-blonde cabinetry, and STUNNING stainless steel appliances adorn the kitchen quarters. Retreat to the master suite and enjoy calming blue walls and LARGE walk in closet! A jetted tub, separate shower, and dual vanities have been installed in its bath to provide the ultimate experience. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and FINISHED bonus room with 1,701 sq ft, this is one home you don't want to miss! Appreciate a screened in porch located at the rear and MUCH MORE that this gem has to offer by giving our office a call TODAY. **Cats Only** with a $150 N/R Pet Fee.



Directions: Via Owen Drive, Turn Right onto Cumberland Rd, Turn Left onto Natal St, Turn Right onto Legion Rd, Turn Left onto Firedrake Rd, Turn Right onto Spreading Branch Rd, Turn Left onto Arnette Rd, Turn Right onto Trenchholm Ln and the home will be on the Left.



Schools: (Please Call to Verify)



GS1: Ed V Baldwin

JRH: South View Middle

SRH: South View High



Utilities: (Please Call to Verify)



Electric: Duke Progress

Water: Public Works

Sewer: PWC

Gas: Other/Jenkins



