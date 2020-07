Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub media room

Beautiful 4 bdrm 2.5 bth located near Millstone Theatre in Hope Mills. Custom features include Formal Dining Room with coffered ceilings and a Great Room with fireplace. Awesome kitchen with gas stove, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and eat in area. Mstr suite downstairs with trey ceiling and large walk in closet. Mstr bth with garden tub, sep shower and dbl vanities. Upstairs bdrms have WIC and vaulted ceilings. Lots of storage space. Fenced rear yard. Short commute to base and local shopping. Home has hot tub but it is not guaranteed for repair. No pets permitted. TEXT HPM1313 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.