Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:52 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Havelock, NC with washer-dryers

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
110 John Court
110 John Court, Havelock, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
Newly renovated apartment. Outer secured door leads to lobby with 4 interior entrances. New vinyl plank floors welcome you to a bright unit with an open floor plan and cathedral ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Havelock

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1129 Bennett Rd 2B
1129 Bennett Road, Minnesott Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1925 sqft
Bennett Landing 2B - Property Id: 305525 If you want relaxation, feel the breeze on your face and listen to the water lapping on the shore..This is the place for you... Open floor plan townhome overlooking the Neuse River.
Results within 10 miles of Havelock

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Harbour
6222 Harbourside Drive
6222 Harbourside Drive, Fairfield Harbour, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
642 sqft
6222 Harbourside Drive - Fairfield Harbour Community! Boat Ramp within walking distance! - Enjoy all of the Fairfield Harbour Community residing in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1606 New Bern St
1606 New Bern Street, Newport, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1010 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with separate 2 car garage and large fenced-in yard. House features original hardwood floors throughout, vinyl windows and an updated kitchen.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3120 Catarina Lane
3120 Catarina Lane, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
It's hard not to like this picture perfect property nestled in the Longleaf Pines neighborhood, within Creekside School District. Enjoy the convenient flow of the open concept downstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated May 15 at 06:27 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Luke Court
101 Luke Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1399 sqft
Available 5/25/2020This wonderful 3 bedroom home is located on a quiet neighborhood in a cul-de-sac. You walk into a great open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, and a gas log fireplace.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Portia Court
116 Portia Court, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Enjoy the privacy and serenity of this home surrounded by over one acre of rolling wooded terrain abundant with flowering trees and shrubs. Immaculately maintained home close to both historic downtown New Bern and Cherry Point.

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Havelock, NC

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Havelock offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Havelock. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Havelock can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

