Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

29 Mustang Court Apt. C

29 Mustang Court · No Longer Available
Location

29 Mustang Court, Havelock, NC 28532

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
29 Mustang Court Apt C Havelock, NC 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Upstairs Unit

Situated on the edge of the Croatan National Forest. It is conveniently located to restaurants, shopping and MCAS Cherry Point. This is a quiet 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment and is the perfect home for your family!

This unit is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Lawn care is included in rent.

Pet policy under 25 lbs and over one year old. We do have breed restrictions. There is a $300.00 non refundable pet fee (per pet with a limit of 2. No pet visiting or pet sitting

Tenant is responsible for their own utilities.
Electric - Carteret Craven Electric -252-247-3107
Water, Sewer, and Trash - City of Havelock - 252-444-6404

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Mustang Court Apt. C have any available units?
29 Mustang Court Apt. C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Havelock, NC.
What amenities does 29 Mustang Court Apt. C have?
Some of 29 Mustang Court Apt. C's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Mustang Court Apt. C currently offering any rent specials?
29 Mustang Court Apt. C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Mustang Court Apt. C pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Mustang Court Apt. C is pet friendly.
Does 29 Mustang Court Apt. C offer parking?
No, 29 Mustang Court Apt. C does not offer parking.
Does 29 Mustang Court Apt. C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Mustang Court Apt. C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Mustang Court Apt. C have a pool?
No, 29 Mustang Court Apt. C does not have a pool.
Does 29 Mustang Court Apt. C have accessible units?
No, 29 Mustang Court Apt. C does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Mustang Court Apt. C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Mustang Court Apt. C has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Mustang Court Apt. C have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Mustang Court Apt. C does not have units with air conditioning.
