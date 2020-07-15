Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

29 Mustang Court Apt C Havelock, NC 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Upstairs Unit



Situated on the edge of the Croatan National Forest. It is conveniently located to restaurants, shopping and MCAS Cherry Point. This is a quiet 2 bedroom / 1 bath apartment and is the perfect home for your family!



This unit is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook-ups. Lawn care is included in rent.



Pet policy under 25 lbs and over one year old. We do have breed restrictions. There is a $300.00 non refundable pet fee (per pet with a limit of 2. No pet visiting or pet sitting



Tenant is responsible for their own utilities.

Electric - Carteret Craven Electric -252-247-3107

Water, Sewer, and Trash - City of Havelock - 252-444-6404



(RLNE4111169)