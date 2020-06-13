Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Graham, NC

Finding an apartment in Graham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
Contact for Availability
Crescent Oaks
130 W Crescent Square Dr, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
Located just off I-85 and I-40 for fast commute. Pet-friendly. Built-in washer and dryer connections, microwave and energy-efficient appliances. Include patio/balcony with courtyard or wooded views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
507 Cornelia Dr
507 Cornelia Drive, Graham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Charming and convenient. Brand new carpet, totally remodeled and outside storage. Convenient to Highway 85 and 40. Highway 87 S in Graham. Living room 18.8x12.13 with fireplace. Bonus family room 20.6x14.9. Kitchen with breakfast area 22.3x10.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
708 Brookgreen Terrace
708 Brookgreen Terrace, Graham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1008 sqft
~~~ Home with Fenced Yard! ~~~ - ******** We do NOT accept Section 8 ******** ~~~ Minimum 600 credit scores required ~~~ Beautiful completely remodeled home built in 1954 with refinished hardwoods, vinyl insulated windows, mini-blinds throughout
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1188 sqft
Great location, minutes from I-40 and I-85. Residents enjoy 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour laundry care facility, and fenced-in dog park. Apartments include energy-efficient appliances, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe
2978 Ethan Pointe Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$813
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished apartments with walk-in closets, modern appliances in kitchens and extra storage space. Pet-friendly community has elevators, a fitness center, and sparkling pool, among other amenities. Located less than 3 miles away from City Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to North Carolina Highway 119. Floor plans feature large windows with vertical blinds and kitchens with breakfast bars. Residents enjoy numerous recreational amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
8 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1356 sqft
Welcome home to Alexander Pointe Apartments! Our beautiful community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that feature high-end finishes, including spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring and plush carpeting,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Durham St.
603 Durham Street, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom house in Burlington! - Appointments by email only. Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
2006 Trail Two
2006 Trail Two, Burlington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
995 sqft
Looking for the perfect two bedroom apartment that has everything on your wish list and that fits your budget? Look not further! Give us a call, or stop by tours are available anytime during business hours! We are extremely limited on the 2 bedroom

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
126 Pillow Lane
126 Pillow Ln, Alamance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1554 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 9

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1908 Lynnwood Drive
1908 Lynnwood Drive, Burlington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1526 sqft
Beautiful renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath in Burlington - 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for rental in southwest Burlington.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2508 Cambridge Rd
2508 Cambridge Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2400 sqft
~~~~~~~~~~ Spacious 4 bedroom ~~~~~~~~~ ~~~~ Highland School District ~~~~ - ~~~~ We do NOT accept Section 8 ~~~~ **** Minimum credit score 700 required **** Spacious 2-story vinyl-clad transitional home built in 2003.
Results within 10 miles of Graham
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:05pm
16 Units Available
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1085 sqft
Come visit Ashbury Square Apartments and find your new home today! Our community offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr, Mebane, NC
1 Bedroom
$914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments packed with amenities, including a fireplace, walk-in closets, and kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances, granite counters and brushed nickel hardware. Bathrooms have double-sink vanities. Pet-friendly community with dog park and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Chase
3508 Garden Rd, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A community unlike any other in the area, the complex is located on 24-acres of beautiful landscape. This includes a lake with fountain and gazebo. Units are pet-friendly and residents 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
58 Units Available
198 Milltown
198 Milltown St., Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1291 sqft
Turn the key and step into your brand new apartment home at 198 Milltown in Burlington, NC. Your 1, 2 or 3-bedroom home will redefine what it means to live a life of leisure and luxury.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 19 at 11:05pm
$
Contact for Availability
Summerlyn Place
750 Boone Station Dr, Burlington, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1479 sqft
A short drive from Burlington-Alamance Regional Airport. Smoke-free community with a pool, tennis court, clubhouse and dog park. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpet and in-unit laundry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Belle Ct
208 Belle Court, Mebane, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
Mebane Home near Charming Downtown - Less than a mile away from Mebane's charming Downtown, in a fantastic area near dining, small boutiques and the Tanger Outlets.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
423 Ashbury Square
423 Ashbury Square, Mebane, NC
2 Bedrooms
$990
1093 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartment home is 1093 square feet of pure luxury! With your own private balcony, you'll enjoy all the comforts of home. Schedule a self tour today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
123 Calhoun Place
123 Calhoun Pl, Alamance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1915 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3499 Garden Road
3499 Garden Road, Burlington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1535 sqft
~~ 4 bedroom One level Home in Burlington ~~ - *** Required 650 minimum credit score *** A RARE FIND! 4 bedrooms on 1 level.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1218 Sundown Dr
1218 Sundown Drive, Orange County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1104 sqft
1218 Sundown Dr Available 05/15/20 Will Go Fast! 3 BD Remodeled House in Mebane With Huge Garage - Available May 15th! - Fabulous location! Only 5 miles to I-40, 4.5 miles to Tanger Outlets, and 2.5 miles to downtown Mebane.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Graham, NC

Finding an apartment in Graham that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

