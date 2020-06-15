Amenities
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage!
Unfurnished
Year Lease
Main Level:
Entrance hall
1/2 Bathroom
LR open to DR area
Kitchen with pantry and gas stove/oven
Breakfast Nook
Large Den with Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling and Skylights
Laundry area with W/D Hookup
Access to garage and back deck/yard
Second Story:
Master suite
Master bathroom with shower, soaking tub and double vanity
3 Bedrooms
Full bathroom with shower/tub
Under eve storage
Attic access
Outside/other:
Partially fenced backyard
Firepit
Stream
Garden space
Covered Front Porch
Lawn Care included in rent!
Dual Zone Gas Central Heat/AC
Attached Garage
Trash Collection included in rent
Pets Considered with Refundable $300.00 per pet
No Smoking
$2700 Per month / $2700.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (included background and credit checks)
For more information or to view please E-MAIL lorettarentsavl@gmail.com
Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.
***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com
(RLNE5851966)