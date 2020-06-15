All apartments in Fletcher
120 N Wintergarden Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

120 N Wintergarden Road

120 North Wintergarden Road · (828) 712-3075
Location

120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC 28732

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 120 N Wintergarden Road · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2146 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage!

Unfurnished
Year Lease

Main Level:
Entrance hall
1/2 Bathroom
LR open to DR area
Kitchen with pantry and gas stove/oven
Breakfast Nook
Large Den with Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling and Skylights
Laundry area with W/D Hookup
Access to garage and back deck/yard

Second Story:
Master suite
Master bathroom with shower, soaking tub and double vanity
3 Bedrooms
Full bathroom with shower/tub
Under eve storage
Attic access

Outside/other:
Partially fenced backyard
Firepit
Stream
Garden space
Covered Front Porch
Lawn Care included in rent!
Dual Zone Gas Central Heat/AC
Attached Garage
Trash Collection included in rent
Pets Considered with Refundable $300.00 per pet
No Smoking

$2700 Per month / $2700.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (included background and credit checks)

For more information or to view please E-MAIL lorettarentsavl@gmail.com

Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.

***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com

(RLNE5851966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 N Wintergarden Road have any available units?
120 N Wintergarden Road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 N Wintergarden Road have?
Some of 120 N Wintergarden Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 N Wintergarden Road currently offering any rent specials?
120 N Wintergarden Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 N Wintergarden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 N Wintergarden Road is pet friendly.
Does 120 N Wintergarden Road offer parking?
Yes, 120 N Wintergarden Road does offer parking.
Does 120 N Wintergarden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 N Wintergarden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 N Wintergarden Road have a pool?
No, 120 N Wintergarden Road does not have a pool.
Does 120 N Wintergarden Road have accessible units?
No, 120 N Wintergarden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 120 N Wintergarden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 N Wintergarden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 N Wintergarden Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 N Wintergarden Road has units with air conditioning.
