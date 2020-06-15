Amenities

120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage!



Unfurnished

Year Lease



Main Level:

Entrance hall

1/2 Bathroom

LR open to DR area

Kitchen with pantry and gas stove/oven

Breakfast Nook

Large Den with Fireplace, Vaulted Ceiling and Skylights

Laundry area with W/D Hookup

Access to garage and back deck/yard



Second Story:

Master suite

Master bathroom with shower, soaking tub and double vanity

3 Bedrooms

Full bathroom with shower/tub

Under eve storage

Attic access



Outside/other:

Partially fenced backyard

Firepit

Stream

Garden space

Covered Front Porch

Lawn Care included in rent!

Dual Zone Gas Central Heat/AC

Attached Garage

Trash Collection included in rent

Pets Considered with Refundable $300.00 per pet

No Smoking



$2700 Per month / $2700.00 Security Deposit / $40.00 Application fee (included background and credit checks)



For more information or to view please E-MAIL lorettarentsavl@gmail.com



Only Black Bear Rentals, Inc. has the authority to rent this property.



***NOTICE: Please be cautious about filling out a "pre-application" with other websites. Black Bear Rentals, Inc. is not affiliated with any other organizations and the only application we accept is through our website at www.blackbearwnc.com



