Home
/
Etowah, NC
/
72 Drexel Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

72 Drexel Road

72 Drexel Road · No Longer Available
Location

72 Drexel Road, Etowah, NC 28739

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
72 Drexel Road Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - Private Location - Porch - This single-wide unit overlooks a scenic valley near Etowah and backs up to Celadon Hills Community.

The home has a split bedroom floor plan and central heating system.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath has a large soaking tub.

Kitchen appliances included are the oven/range and refrigerator.

Included with the rent are the water, septic, trash and lawn care.

Sorry no pets and non-smokers only please.

*** FIREPLACE IS COSMETIC ONLY - NOT FUNCTIONAL ***

Local Points of Interest:
Community Park
Etowah Golfing Country Club
Grocery Store
Pisgah National Forest
Dupont Forest

Other Features:
Flat Graveled Parking
Large Deck
Washer / Dryer Hookups
All Electric

General Lease Terms:
-12 Month Lease
-Security Deposit Required
-Non-Smokers Only
-Max Vehicles is 2
-Renters Insurance Required

Tenant Pays / Responsible for:
-Electric (Duke Energy)
-Snow Removal

Landlord Pays / Responsible for:
-City Water
-Sewer
-Trash
-Lawn Maintenance

Pet Policy:
-No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3150628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Drexel Road have any available units?
72 Drexel Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Etowah, NC.
What amenities does 72 Drexel Road have?
Some of 72 Drexel Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Drexel Road currently offering any rent specials?
72 Drexel Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Drexel Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Drexel Road is pet friendly.
Does 72 Drexel Road offer parking?
Yes, 72 Drexel Road does offer parking.
Does 72 Drexel Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Drexel Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Drexel Road have a pool?
No, 72 Drexel Road does not have a pool.
Does 72 Drexel Road have accessible units?
No, 72 Drexel Road does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Drexel Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Drexel Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Drexel Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Drexel Road does not have units with air conditioning.
