Amenities
72 Drexel Road Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - Private Location - Porch - This single-wide unit overlooks a scenic valley near Etowah and backs up to Celadon Hills Community.
The home has a split bedroom floor plan and central heating system.
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath has a large soaking tub.
Kitchen appliances included are the oven/range and refrigerator.
Included with the rent are the water, septic, trash and lawn care.
Sorry no pets and non-smokers only please.
*** FIREPLACE IS COSMETIC ONLY - NOT FUNCTIONAL ***
Local Points of Interest:
Community Park
Etowah Golfing Country Club
Grocery Store
Pisgah National Forest
Dupont Forest
Other Features:
Flat Graveled Parking
Large Deck
Washer / Dryer Hookups
All Electric
General Lease Terms:
-12 Month Lease
-Security Deposit Required
-Non-Smokers Only
-Max Vehicles is 2
-Renters Insurance Required
Tenant Pays / Responsible for:
-Electric (Duke Energy)
-Snow Removal
Landlord Pays / Responsible for:
-City Water
-Sewer
-Trash
-Lawn Maintenance
Pet Policy:
-No Pets
(RLNE3150628)