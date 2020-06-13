Amenities

72 Drexel Road Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - Private Location - Porch - This single-wide unit overlooks a scenic valley near Etowah and backs up to Celadon Hills Community.



The home has a split bedroom floor plan and central heating system.



The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the master bath has a large soaking tub.



Kitchen appliances included are the oven/range and refrigerator.



Included with the rent are the water, septic, trash and lawn care.



Sorry no pets and non-smokers only please.



*** FIREPLACE IS COSMETIC ONLY - NOT FUNCTIONAL ***



Local Points of Interest:

Community Park

Etowah Golfing Country Club

Grocery Store

Pisgah National Forest

Dupont Forest



Other Features:

Flat Graveled Parking

Large Deck

Washer / Dryer Hookups

All Electric



General Lease Terms:

-12 Month Lease

-Security Deposit Required

-Non-Smokers Only

-Max Vehicles is 2

-Renters Insurance Required



Tenant Pays / Responsible for:

-Electric (Duke Energy)

-Snow Removal



Landlord Pays / Responsible for:

-City Water

-Sewer

-Trash

-Lawn Maintenance



Pet Policy:

-No Pets



