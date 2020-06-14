165 Whistlewood Lane

Amenities

A Must See!!! - Brand new beautiful home in the gated Cummings Cove Golf Community. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless appliances this home just oozes quality. Offering lots of flexibility, the home can be fully or partially furnished--whatever you need to suit your needs! Lots of storage, large walk in closets and a bedroom located above the garage that is just perfect for a Mother-In-Law suite, guest room or lucky teenager. As a Cummings Cove resident, you are able to enjoy full access to all the community amenities; pool, fitness center, clubhouse and restaurant.



Sorry, no pets allowed. Don't miss this one -- Call to schedule your showing today.



(RLNE5073525)