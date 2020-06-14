All apartments in Etowah
Etowah, NC
165 Whistlewood Lane
165 Whistlewood Lane

165 Whistlewood Lane
Location

165 Whistlewood Lane, Etowah, NC 28739
Cummings Cove

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
A Must See!!! - Brand new beautiful home in the gated Cummings Cove Golf Community. Offering 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, gorgeous granite counter tops and stainless appliances this home just oozes quality. Offering lots of flexibility, the home can be fully or partially furnished--whatever you need to suit your needs! Lots of storage, large walk in closets and a bedroom located above the garage that is just perfect for a Mother-In-Law suite, guest room or lucky teenager. As a Cummings Cove resident, you are able to enjoy full access to all the community amenities; pool, fitness center, clubhouse and restaurant.

Sorry, no pets allowed. Don't miss this one -- Call to schedule your showing today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5073525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Whistlewood Lane have any available units?
165 Whistlewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Etowah, NC.
What amenities does 165 Whistlewood Lane have?
Some of 165 Whistlewood Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Whistlewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
165 Whistlewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Whistlewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 165 Whistlewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Etowah.
Does 165 Whistlewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 165 Whistlewood Lane does offer parking.
Does 165 Whistlewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Whistlewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Whistlewood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 165 Whistlewood Lane has a pool.
Does 165 Whistlewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 165 Whistlewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Whistlewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Whistlewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Whistlewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Whistlewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
