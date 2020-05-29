All apartments in Erwin
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:49 AM

711 North 13th Street

711 North 13th Street · (910) 892-2178
Location

711 North 13th Street, Erwin, NC 28339

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Approximately 6 Miles to Campbell University. Please call 910-890-9336 or 910-892-2178 to schedule a showing. This house is all brick,carport, full unfinished basement and large yard. Lawn Maintenance is included and handled by owner.
Please call to set up a time to view this unit. 910-890-9336 or 910-890-9332. Appointments are made by phone call only due to the high volume of emails.

This three bedroom one bath house is located at the intersection of Highway 421 and NC Highway 55. Is convenient to Campbell University and shopping in Dunn. The property includes washer/dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. The property is supplied with natural gas and the heat, stove, and water heater operate on the warmth only natural gas can provide. The AC is electric central air.

There is a large unfinished basement great for a workshop or storage. In addition there is a one car carport for your convenience as well. The property sits on 1.5 acre tract but don't worry lawn maintenance is included in the lease.

You can apply for this unit at www.bhrpropertiesllc.managebuilding.com. We perform credit checks, criminal background checks, and eviction reports for each person over the age of 18 who will reside in the unit. Each person over 18 must submit an application.

Please call to set up a time to view this unit. 910-890-9336 or 910-890-9332. Appointments are made by phone call only due to the high volume of emails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

