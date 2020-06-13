All apartments in East Flat Rock
231 Highland Lake Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

231 Highland Lake Drive

231 Highland Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

231 Highland Lake Drive, East Flat Rock, NC 28731

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom House with Deck - House is located just minutes from downtown and has easy interstate access (I25 or I26) from two directions. The stucco and rock exterior give this home a modern feel. There is plenty of parking.

Inside you will find each room has updated lighting fixtures and the bedrooms include ceiling fans. Two bedrooms have walk in closets. The master bedroom is large enough for a sitting area.

The kitchen has custom cabinets and solid surface counter tops. Beautiful appliances and tile backslash.

There is deck on the back of the house.

General Lease Terms:
-12 Month Lease
-Security Deposit
-No Smoking Inside
-Max Vehicles is 3
-Renters Insurance Required

Tenant Pays / Responsible for:
-Electric (Duke Energy)
-Snow Removal
-City Water
-Trash
-Lawn Maintenance
-The first $100 of each service call for Appliances, HVAC, Electrician and Plumber.

Pet Policy:
-No Pets

Special Items Excluded
-Fireplace is not functional. It is for aesthetic appearance only.
-The garage shown in photos is for storage only. It is not full depth.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2359336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

