231 Highland Lake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

3 Bedroom House with Deck - House is located just minutes from downtown and has easy interstate access (I25 or I26) from two directions. The stucco and rock exterior give this home a modern feel. There is plenty of parking.



Inside you will find each room has updated lighting fixtures and the bedrooms include ceiling fans. Two bedrooms have walk in closets. The master bedroom is large enough for a sitting area.



The kitchen has custom cabinets and solid surface counter tops. Beautiful appliances and tile backslash.



There is deck on the back of the house.



General Lease Terms:

-12 Month Lease

-Security Deposit

-No Smoking Inside

-Max Vehicles is 3

-Renters Insurance Required



Tenant Pays / Responsible for:

-Electric (Duke Energy)

-Snow Removal

-City Water

-Trash

-Lawn Maintenance

-The first $100 of each service call for Appliances, HVAC, Electrician and Plumber.



Pet Policy:

-No Pets



Special Items Excluded

-Fireplace is not functional. It is for aesthetic appearance only.

-The garage shown in photos is for storage only. It is not full depth.



(RLNE2359336)