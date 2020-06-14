Apartment List
/
NC
/
clemmons
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

50 Apartments for rent in Clemmons, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clemmons renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Clemmons
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
4 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Fork
1 Unit Available
207 Piccadilly Drive
207 Piccadilly Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1193 sqft
Convenient location-Off Country Club Road-3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with basment - Country Club Road Area-One level home with basement, 3 bedrooms, large kitchen with tons of storage.,1.5 bath home approx 1193 square feet.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5316 Farm House Trail
5316 Farm House Trail, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
5316 Farm House Trail Available 08/01/20 Wyngate Village-2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome - Wyngate Village-2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home- Approx1356 square feet. Open kitchen with island and buffet area opens to large den with wood laminate flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Peace Haven
1 Unit Available
495 Burkes Crossing Dr
495 Burkes Crossing Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
Large, Executive-Style Home with Basement - Spacious 1.5 story home with approx 3200 sq.ft....4 or 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with the impressive master suite on the 1st floor. The gorgeous house also features a basement, front porch and fenced backyard.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
687 Lissara Lodge Drive
687 Lissara Lodge Drive, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Exquisite home by Wishon & Carter! Custom built features including exposed beams, natural stone, vaulted ceilings and natural sunlight beaming through an entire wall of windows in a private, tranquil setting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
5094 Wyngate Village Drive - 1
5094 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in convenient Jonestown Rd. location. Nice private back deck, one car garage, chefs kitchen, large master suite with separate tub and shower.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Salem Woods
1 Unit Available
165 Preston Downs Way
165 Preston Downs Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Cute and cozy one level house in great location off of Jonestown Rd.....open floorplan, wood flooring in much of the house and beautiful granite countertops in the bathrooms! There is also a fireplace plus all the kitchen appliances are included.....

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
New Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
924 Brintonial Way
924 Brintonial Way, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Home available for immediate occupancy! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, wet bar, privacy fence, elevator, too many upgrades to list!!

1 of 13

Last updated June 1 at 09:39am
1 Unit Available
2421 Eagle Creek Court #101
2421 Eagle Creek Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
HILLCREST TOWNE CENTER! - Great community, excellent location! Main level 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Great room floorplan, kitchen island, all SS appliances. Almost brand new! Wood floors in foyer, great room and hallway.
Results within 10 miles of Clemmons
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$780
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,159
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Westend
56 Units Available
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
19 Units Available
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
12 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1243 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
22 Units Available
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1089 sqft
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westdale
14 Units Available
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
Ardmore
35 Units Available
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Winston-Salem
83 Units Available
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,124
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1069 sqft
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Winston-Salem
5 Units Available
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
City Guide for Clemmons, NC

Don't call it a town, city or even a census-designated place! Clemmons is a village and proud of the title. Even the town's logo sports a charming horse and buggy!

Just west of the bustling city of Winston-Salem, the village of Clemmons is a lovely respite from the ever-growing urban sprawl that seems to extend further each year. With a population of 18,627 as of the 2010 census, Clemmons has grown quite a bit since its founding in 1802. Back then, it was called Clemmonsville. While much of that recent growth is because of its proximity to Winston-Salem's quarter of a million residents, Clemmons has also worked hard to preserve its small size and strong community within just 12 square miles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clemmons, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clemmons renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Clemmons 2 BedroomsClemmons 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClemmons 3 BedroomsClemmons Apartments with Balcony
Clemmons Apartments with GarageClemmons Apartments with GymClemmons Apartments with Hardwood FloorsClemmons Apartments with Parking
Clemmons Apartments with PoolClemmons Apartments with Washer-DryerClemmons Dog Friendly ApartmentsClemmons Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCDavidson, NCJamestown, NCRural Hall, NCDenver, NC
Thomasville, NCReidsville, NCKannapolis, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCLocust, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Forsyth Technical Community College