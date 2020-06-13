68 Apartments for rent in Clemmons, NC with balcony
Don't call it a town, city or even a census-designated place! Clemmons is a village and proud of the title. Even the town's logo sports a charming horse and buggy!
Just west of the bustling city of Winston-Salem, the village of Clemmons is a lovely respite from the ever-growing urban sprawl that seems to extend further each year. With a population of 18,627 as of the 2010 census, Clemmons has grown quite a bit since its founding in 1802. Back then, it was called Clemmonsville. While much of that recent growth is because of its proximity to Winston-Salem's quarter of a million residents, Clemmons has also worked hard to preserve its small size and strong community within just 12 square miles. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clemmons renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.