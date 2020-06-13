Apartment List
68 Apartments for rent in Clemmons, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1508 Trinity Garden Cir
1508 Trinity Garden Circle, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1976 sqft
Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath home in great location! - Property Id: 139184 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3800 Old Rosebud Ct. Unit D
3800 Old Rosebud Court, Clemmons, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1057 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath unit- Close to tanglewood! - Move in Tomorrow!!!Now available- a VERY RARE find in Tanglewood Farms - a ground floor 2BR unit, 2 Bath. Its gorgeous, too! Never rented before.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bermuda Run
30 Units Available
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5964 Fox Ridge Lane
5964 Fox Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
5964 Fox Ridge Lane Available 07/10/20 Fox Ridge off Styers Road! - Beautiful townhome with vaulted ceiling over great room! Gas fireplace with entertainment center. Great room opens to private patio area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bermuda Run
1 Unit Available
156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103
156 Pinewood Lane, Bermuda Run, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath End unit Townhome for Rent - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Kinderton Village for rent NOW! This unit has the master on the main floor with a huge closet! Unit has beautiful laminate flooring on bottom floor,

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
5775 Misty Meadows Court
5775 Misty Meadows Court, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Stunning and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home in move-in condition! Gas log fireplace, formal dining, stainless steel appliances!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
20 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Atwood Acres
8 Units Available
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,032
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
28 Units Available
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$956
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
South Fork
12 Units Available
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
6 Units Available
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$749
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$845
1151 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Tabor
13 Units Available
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$793
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
13 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
687 Lissara Lodge Drive
687 Lissara Lodge Drive, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Exquisite home by Wishon & Carter! Custom built features including exposed beams, natural stone, vaulted ceilings and natural sunlight beaming through an entire wall of windows in a private, tranquil setting.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5093 Wyngate Village Drive
5093 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1885 sqft
Wyngate Village- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home - Located in a cul de sac Close to hospitals, shopping, dining, etc... recently added a 3rd bedroom and office. Beautiful details throughout. Large open kitchen, overlooking open concept living area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5163 Fleetwood Circle
5163 Fleetwood Circle, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
ROBINHOOD ROAD AREA: 5163 Fleetwood Circle! - Nice home with country setting. Main level has living room (fireplace removed), dining, kitchen, master bedroom, master bath and laundry. Dining opens to a nice deck and fenced back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peace Haven
1 Unit Available
495 Burkes Crossing Dr
495 Burkes Crossing Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
Large, Executive-Style Home with Basement - Spacious 1.5 story home with approx 3200 sq.ft....4 or 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with the impressive master suite on the 1st floor. The gorgeous house also features a basement, front porch and fenced backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stonebridge
1 Unit Available
190 Kinloch Court
190 Kinloch Court, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
190 Kinloch Court Available 08/01/20 SYCAMORE! Country Club Road! - Extra nice! Upper level/private. Tiled foyer/entry, tile in kitchen with SS appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher! Breakfast area in kitchen opens to deck.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8839 KIngstree Road
8839 Kings Tree Rd, Lewisville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3782 sqft
8839 KIngstree Road Available 06/16/20 Lewisville-4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished basment - Call 336-773-9258 for appts or information !Beautiful 4 bedroom home with 3 full baths. Hardwood and tile throughout home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cross Winds
1 Unit Available
1880 North Winds Drive
1880 North Winds Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
CROSSWINDS! Location Location Location for This Townhome - 2-story townhome with finished basement! Main level has entry, kitchen with breakfast nook, and great room with fireplace. Main level bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Full bath.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4765 Leprechaun Lane
4765 Leprechaun Lane, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nicely updated 3 bed/ 2 bath home in Mciver Farms. Home features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout the living area, and large fenced backyard with deck and garden space.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
5094 Wyngate Village Drive - 1
5094 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in convenient Jonestown Rd. location. Nice private back deck, one car garage, chefs kitchen, large master suite with separate tub and shower.
City Guide for Clemmons, NC

Don't call it a town, city or even a census-designated place! Clemmons is a village and proud of the title. Even the town's logo sports a charming horse and buggy!

Just west of the bustling city of Winston-Salem, the village of Clemmons is a lovely respite from the ever-growing urban sprawl that seems to extend further each year. With a population of 18,627 as of the 2010 census, Clemmons has grown quite a bit since its founding in 1802. Back then, it was called Clemmonsville. While much of that recent growth is because of its proximity to Winston-Salem's quarter of a million residents, Clemmons has also worked hard to preserve its small size and strong community within just 12 square miles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Clemmons, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Clemmons renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

