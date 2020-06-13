68 Apartments for rent in Clemmons, NC with balcony

Don't call it a town, city or even a census-designated place! Clemmons is a village and proud of the title. Even the town's logo sports a charming horse and buggy!

Just west of the bustling city of Winston-Salem, the village of Clemmons is a lovely respite from the ever-growing urban sprawl that seems to extend further each year. With a population of 18,627 as of the 2010 census, Clemmons has grown quite a bit since its founding in 1802. Back then, it was called Clemmonsville. While much of that recent growth is because of its proximity to Winston-Salem's quarter of a million residents, Clemmons has also worked hard to preserve its small size and strong community within just 12 square miles.