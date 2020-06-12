/
3 bedroom apartments
96 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clemmons, NC
821 Boyer Dr
821 Boyer Drive, Clemmons, NC
Clemmons Peace Haven - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with Security System. Conveniently located near Baptist Health, and WFU ready for the next loving family. (RLNE5814756)
1508 Trinity Garden Cir
1508 Trinity Garden Circle, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1976 sqft
Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath home in great location! - Property Id: 139184 Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.
6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101
6981 Hanesbrook Circle, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1342 sqft
6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101 Available 06/01/20 Clemmons-3 bedroom 1st floor condo - Clemmons-1st floor unit This condo is convenient to Doctor's, restaurants and shopping. . It can be a three bedroom or two bedroom with an office.
Clemmons West
3488 Bramlet Court
3488 Bramlet Court, Clemmons, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Great traditional Farm Style home on beautiful .72 acre cul-de-sac lot, w/stream. Daylight bsmnt has playroom w/built in shelves & a full bath. Master bdrm has vaulted ceiling, paladium windows.
2565 Stratford Lake Road
2565 Stratford Lake Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5964 Fox Ridge Lane
5964 Fox Ridge Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
5964 Fox Ridge Lane Available 07/10/20 Fox Ridge off Styers Road! - Beautiful townhome with vaulted ceiling over great room! Gas fireplace with entertainment center. Great room opens to private patio area.
Bermuda Run
156 Pinewood Lane Unit 103
156 Pinewood Lane, Bermuda Run, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath End unit Townhome for Rent - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Kinderton Village for rent NOW! This unit has the master on the main floor with a huge closet! Unit has beautiful laminate flooring on bottom floor,
Bermuda Run
129 Bermuda Run Drive North
129 Bermuda Run Drive, Bermuda Run, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
Three Bedroom in Popular Bermuda Run. MUST SEE! - UPDATED 1-Level Maisonnette Ranch Design! Beautiful views- Private Front Scenery and 2 car carport. Rear view of Lush Putting Green and natural landscaping.
4625 River Gate Drive
4625 River Gate Court, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1810 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5754 Misty Hill Circle
5754 Misty Hill Circle, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1335 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
7215 Crenata Drive
7215 Crenata Drive, Lewisville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1859 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5775 Misty Meadows Court
5775 Misty Meadows Court, Forsyth County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Stunning and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home in move-in condition! Gas log fireplace, formal dining, stainless steel appliances!
Burke Ridge Crossing
2112 Burke Meadows Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1283 sqft
In the Hanes Mall professional district. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, extra storage and a patio or balcony. Fully furnished. On-site valet service, internet cafe, coffee bar and media room. Garage available.
South Fork
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Mount Tabor
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1595 sqft
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Griffith Commons Apartments
300 Griffith Plaza Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$845
1151 sqft
Welcome to Griffith Commons in Winston-Salem, a retreat you can call home. Your "at home" community is located off Hanes Mall Boulevard with easy access to shopping and restaurants.
5530 Bridgegate Drive
5530 Bridgegate Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Adorable ranch in highly desirable community. This home offers a large living room with gas fireplace, ample kitchen space, and spacious master. Large finished basement space! The backyard is fenced.
687 Lissara Lodge Drive
687 Lissara Lodge Drive, Forsyth County, NC
Exquisite home by Wishon & Carter! Custom built features including exposed beams, natural stone, vaulted ceilings and natural sunlight beaming through an entire wall of windows in a private, tranquil setting.
2081 Craver Meadows Drive
2081 Craver Meadows Drive, Forsyth County, NC
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Hampton Sted
195 Hampton Road
195 Hampton Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
HANES MALL AREA! - Extra nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! Excellent location, large lot, carport plus a garage! Vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, separate den. NICE bathrooms! Full basement. Central heat and air with a heat pump.
4981 Wyngate Village Dr
4981 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage & Community Pool In Wyngate Villages - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. Great location. Right off Jonestown Rd. Convenient to Hanes Mall Blvd and Interstate 40.
5093 Wyngate Village Drive
5093 Wyngate Village Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1885 sqft
Wyngate Village- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home - Located in a cul de sac Close to hospitals, shopping, dining, etc... recently added a 3rd bedroom and office. Beautiful details throughout. Large open kitchen, overlooking open concept living area.
1945 Morgan Trace Drive
1945 Morgan Trce Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
- Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1680901?source=marketing (RLNE4656860)
