Amenities

pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly elevator

6981 Hanesbrook Circle #101 Available 06/01/20 Clemmons-3 bedroom 1st floor condo - Clemmons-1st floor unit This condo is convenient to Doctor's, restaurants and shopping. . It can be a three bedroom or two bedroom with an office. Large kitchen open floor plan. This building is locked and must be accessed with key. Building also has an elevator.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3445272)