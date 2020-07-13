/
/
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM
12 Apartments under $900 for rent in Carrboro, NC
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
34 Units Available
West End Flats
200 Hwy. 54 By-Pass, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
824 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
2 Units Available
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
966 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Creek in Carrboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated October 15 at 09:54pm
Contact for Availability
Berkshire 54
112 NC Highway 54, Carrboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
965 sqft
A smaller community with several floor plan options. Located minutes from area parks. In-home washers and dryers, screened-in patios and balconies, and modern kitchens. On-site pools and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Carrboro
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1006 South Columbia # 3
1006 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
1006 South Columbia # 3 Available 08/01/20 2 bed 1 bath near campus - 2 bedroom 1 bath with carpet, new stove, no w/d hook-ups, coin laundry on-site, near UNC campus on busline (RLNE1854898)
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
427 Brookside Drive
427 Brookside Drive, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
602 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Studio in heart of campus- walk to everything UNC has to offer! Washer Dryer and all appliances are included ! Studio is attached to main home with separate entrance. Pets are negotiable.
Results within 5 miles of Carrboro
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Timber Hollow
101 Timber Hollow Ct, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1000 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom homes, with updated cabinetry, granite countertops and black appliances. Easy commute to UNC or downtown Chapel Hill via a free transit system with a stop in front of the community.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
$
11 Units Available
SunStone Apartments
208 Conner Dr, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
928 sqft
This community provides a car detailing center, pool and pet spa. Apartments offer comforts like ground-level private entry, private balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also just minutes from Brook Highland Plaza and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Shadowood Apartments
110 Piney Mountain Rd, Chapel Hill, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
975 sqft
This community has an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse, poolside grills and free common-area Wi-Fi. Apartments include fireplaces, private patios/balconies and stainless-steel appliances. Carolina North Forest and Plaza Mall are short drives from the property.
Results within 10 miles of Carrboro
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Hope Valley
South Square Townhomes
3300 Shannon Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$852
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
The Flats at 55Twelve
5512 Sunlight Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1230 sqft
Discover your best life at The Flats @ 55 Twelve. Our one, two, and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Durham, North Carolina, offer the right mix of modern living and comfortable charm.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:14am
22 Units Available
Woodlake Reserve
1000 Lydias Way, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1130 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood setting in natural wooded area close to Duke University and Research Triangle Park. Community features sparkling swimming pool and fitness center. Apartments have breakfast bars, W/D and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
2 Units Available
Valley Terrace
2836 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renewed and Refreshed. Come get reacquainted with a classic. Valley Terrace located off Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd offers REAL HARDWOOD floors & an exceptional location close to Duke University. Welcome to the Neighborhood.
Similar Pages
Carrboro 1 BedroomsCarrboro 2 BedroomsCarrboro 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarrboro 3 BedroomsCarrboro Accessible ApartmentsCarrboro Apartments under $900
Carrboro Apartments with BalconyCarrboro Apartments with GarageCarrboro Apartments with GymCarrboro Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarrboro Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarrboro Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NC
Holly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NCSouthern Pines, NCGraham, NCButner, NC