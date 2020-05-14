104 Olde Mariners Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Carolina Beach 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Welcome to the Beach Life! This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Carolina Beach includes beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, a screened in back porch, a fully fenced in back yard, and loads of upgrades. With a kitchen set to impress, cooking and entertaining your guests will finally be fun again. With ample storage space and three large bedrooms, you will never feel cramped or crowded. This home is situated on the north side of the island within close proximity to local shops, stores, and restaurants. Washer and dryer included. This home will be unfurnished, but owner will consider leaving some furnishings for the right offer. Call us today to schedule a private showing.



Pets with approval and pet fee

No smoking

Application fees apply

We do not rent site unseen



Schools at time of listing:

Carolina Beach Elementary School

Charles P Murray Middle School

Eugene Ashley High School



(RLNE5712963)