Carolina Beach, NC
104 Olde Mariners Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

104 Olde Mariners Way

104 Olde Mariners Way · (910) 202-3673
Location

104 Olde Mariners Way, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Carolina Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 Olde Mariners Way · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Carolina Beach 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Welcome to the Beach Life! This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Carolina Beach includes beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, a screened in back porch, a fully fenced in back yard, and loads of upgrades. With a kitchen set to impress, cooking and entertaining your guests will finally be fun again. With ample storage space and three large bedrooms, you will never feel cramped or crowded. This home is situated on the north side of the island within close proximity to local shops, stores, and restaurants. Washer and dryer included. This home will be unfurnished, but owner will consider leaving some furnishings for the right offer. Call us today to schedule a private showing.

Pets with approval and pet fee
No smoking
Application fees apply
We do not rent site unseen

Schools at time of listing:
Carolina Beach Elementary School
Charles P Murray Middle School
Eugene Ashley High School

(RLNE5712963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Olde Mariners Way have any available units?
104 Olde Mariners Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Olde Mariners Way have?
Some of 104 Olde Mariners Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Olde Mariners Way currently offering any rent specials?
104 Olde Mariners Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Olde Mariners Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Olde Mariners Way is pet friendly.
Does 104 Olde Mariners Way offer parking?
No, 104 Olde Mariners Way does not offer parking.
Does 104 Olde Mariners Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Olde Mariners Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Olde Mariners Way have a pool?
No, 104 Olde Mariners Way does not have a pool.
Does 104 Olde Mariners Way have accessible units?
No, 104 Olde Mariners Way does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Olde Mariners Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Olde Mariners Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Olde Mariners Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Olde Mariners Way does not have units with air conditioning.
