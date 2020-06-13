Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Butner, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Granville Oaks
2162 Mill Stream Cir, Butner, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans, walk-in closets, and vaulted ceilings characterize these comfortable homes located in a pet-friendly community. Community amenities include a clubhouse, a modern fitness room, and 24-hour laundry. Half an hour from Raleigh-Durham Airport.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1463 Quail Circle
1463 Quail Cir, Butner, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1425 sqft
Available Now! Great townhome with engineered hardwoods throughout downstairs. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counters. Master bedroom downstairs with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, and nice bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Butner

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2421 Loftin Drive
2421 Loftin Drive, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Available Now! Great Durham home. Good sized family room and eat in kitchen. Large master bedroom and two other good size bedrooms. Great covered front porch and fenced in yard. Convenient to highways, shopping, and Falls Lake. Welcome Home!
Results within 10 miles of Butner
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Durham
153 Units Available
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
Studio
$1,335
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Please contact our leasing office for current specials
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1200 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Downtown Durham
31 Units Available
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,208
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
22 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,103
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Duke Homestead
27 Units Available
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$976
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1335 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast Durham
5 Units Available
Magnolia Pointe
4801 Danube Ln, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Set amidst vibrant greenery, Magnolia Pointe is the perfect escape from a busy lifestyle – yet close enough to enjoy all that Durham has to offer when the feeling strikes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
809 Talbot Place
809 Talbot Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1892 sqft
Be the 1st renter in this beautiful 1-car garage town home! Features vinyl plank flooring on main level. Eat-in Kitchen w/many cabinets, french door refrigerator, gas range, SS appliances, and island! Living room w/fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Trinity Park
1 Unit Available
901 West Markham Avenue
901 West Markham Avenue, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2535 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
1606 Rowemont Drive
1606 Rowemont Drive, Durham, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2261 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. Beautiful rambling home with a large covered porch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Trinity Park
1 Unit Available
1405 N. Gregson St.
1405 North Gregson Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1950 sqft
1405 N. Gregson St.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate Park
1 Unit Available
2704 Highland Ave
2704 Highland Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2704 Highland Ave Available 08/14/20 2704 Highland Ave - Northgate Park - Available mid August! - Spacious 2 BR, 1.5 BA in Northgate Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Cloverdale Drive
202 Cloverdale Drive, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1849 sqft
202 Cloverdale Drive Available 08/01/20 Application Pending! AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST! Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home w/ 2 Car Garage in NE Raleigh! - This home is located conveniently to Downtown Durham, RTP, and Falls Lake.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wellons Village
1 Unit Available
305 Hardee Street
305 North Hardee Street, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
305 Hardee Street - Newly Renovated! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1064 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes to be installed New: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Central Gas Heat, Electric W/H, Central A/C, W/D Connections. Pets Negotiable.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Latta Road
1 Unit Available
113 Murray Hill Dr.
113 Murray Hill Drive, Durham, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
3033 sqft
113 Murray Hill Dr. - Available Now! - Large 5 BR, 2.5 bath in N. Durham neighborhood - Latta Woods. Kitchen features granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. hardwood floors in downstairs living areas & new carpet in bedroom and bonus.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Hummingbird Lane
17 Hummingbird Lane, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1587 sqft
17 Hummingbird Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully updated home with large fenced yard on cul-de-sac lot! - Located on a cul-de-sac lot this beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1112 Beyer Place
1112 Beyer Pl, Durham County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2200 sqft
1112 Beyer Place Available 09/04/20 Beautiful New End Unit Townhome Near RTP!! Available early September! - Available early September! This home is convenient to NC147, I540, I40, RTP.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Duke Park
1 Unit Available
606 E. Markham Ave.
606 East Markham Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1131 sqft
606 E. Markham Ave.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
820 W. Markham Ave.
820 West Markham Avenue, Durham, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1689 sqft
820 W. Markham Ave. Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 BR House in Trinity Park - All Appliances - Near Biking Trail! - Spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath home listed on the Duke Park Historic Register and constructed circa 1920.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Colonial Village
1 Unit Available
2614 N Roxboro St
2614 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1352 sqft
2614 N Roxboro St Available 08/05/20 Available August 5th! Beautiful 2bd/1ba Home Near Northgate Park in Durham's Colonial Village! - Available August 5, 2020! Beautiful home in Durham's highly sought out Colonial Village.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Durham
1 Unit Available
1304 Cozart Street #509
1304 Cozart Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1455 sqft
1304 Cozart Street #509 Available 07/25/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in North Durham! - Located in Swanns Mill Subdivision, this townhome is located conveniently to Downtown Durham and Falls Lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Butner, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Butner renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

