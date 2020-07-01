/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
27 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Butner, NC
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
21 Units Available
Duke Homestead
Discovery on Broad
2335 Broad St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in the heart of Durham, near Duke University and shops and dining. Community features swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
34 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Liberty Warehouse
530 Foster St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1134 sqft
Trendy apartments near Durham craft breweries and locally owned shops. Modern amenities include smart thermostats, modern kitchens, and choice of concrete or hardwood floors. Community has a resort-style pool and multimedia center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Artisan at Brightleaf
2015 Copper Leaf Pkwy, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1131 sqft
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bbq/grill, business center. Pet friendly. Minutes from Duke University, Research Triangle Park, RDU International. Local shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
6 Units Available
Foxfire
1400 Wyldewood Rd, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$961
1000 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a residential area of Durham. Amenities include tennis courts, a pool and a volleyball court. Just north of Interstate 85 near Highway 501.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
8 Units Available
Independence Park
215 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
WELCOME TO INDEPENDENCE PARK APARTMENTS Independence Park Apartments in Durham is a lifestyle where every need is met and that’s what you’ll experience as a resident of our apartment community.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
154 Units Available
Downtown Durham
Foster on the Park
545 Foster Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1180 sqft
Now offering 1 Month Free on all available homes + Now Scheduling In-Person tours by Appointment Only! Contact our leasing office for more details and to set-up your in-person tour.
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1202 E. Geer St
1202 East Geer Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1202 E. Geer St - Available early July! - 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. Spacious vintage home located just north of Sherwood Park and minutes to Highway 70 and Cheek Rd. Fridge, Stove, Gas Heat and Central A/C. Washer/Dryer hookups. Home also has a basement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Old North Durham
805 Glendale Ave.
805 Glendale Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
805 Glendale Ave. Available 07/15/20 805 Glendale Ave. - Available mid July! - 2 BR, 1 bath home available in the heart of Downtown Durham. This home features LR with vaulted ceiling, eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave.
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Northgate Park
116 E. Edgewood Drive Apt A
116 East Edgewood Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
116 E.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1406 Evelyn Street Apt A
1406 Evelyn Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Updated Two bedroom 1 bath duplex: Available NOW - Two bedrooms 1 bath downtown Durham duplex, completely updated. Both bedrooms have larger closets and vinyl flooring.
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
361 Kilarney Drive
361 Kilamey Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1178 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse in Durham - Come see this amazing two bedroom townhouse in Durham. It has everything you are looking for in a house.
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Duke Park
606 E. Markham Ave.
606 East Markham Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1131 sqft
606 E. Markham Ave.
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Village
2614 N Roxboro St
2614 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1352 sqft
2614 N Roxboro St Available 08/05/20 Available August 5th! Beautiful 2bd/1ba Home Near Northgate Park in Durham's Colonial Village! - Available August 5, 2020! Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Old North Durham
700 Drew
700 Drew Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$895
756 sqft
700 Drew Available 07/24/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath house in Downtown Durham! - APPLICATION PENDING! Be part of an up-and-coming neighborhood in Downtown Durham and be close to just about everything! Built in 1942, this friendly 2 bedroom, 1 bath
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
813 Belvin Ave
813 Belvin Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1164 sqft
813 Belvin Ave Available 07/10/20 Available July 10th! Recently Renovated Home in Durham Just North of Colonial Village! - Available for a July 10th move-in date! Recently renovated, spacious, 2bd/1ba home in Durham! Great location being only 1.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
608 Kendall Dr
608 Kendall Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1180 sqft
608 Kendall Dr Available 08/15/20 Available Soon! Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse with great access to either downtown Durham or RTP! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1202 Kendall Drive
1202 Kendall Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
1202 Kendall Drive Available 07/10/20 1202 Kendall Drive - Two Bedroom, 2 Bath 1202 Sq Ft House. Kitchen includes Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Washer/Dryer, Central Gas Heat, Central Air. The living room has Vaulted Ceiling and fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Hoover Road
2615 Ashe St
2615 Ashe St, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
625 sqft
Funky yet cozy little house in East Durham. Cute front porch. Big yard. Updated interior finishes and appliances. Washer/dryer hook ups. Off street parking. Close to coffee, pizza, Durham Tech, and hwy 147. Small 2/1 house in a quiet neighborhood
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Cleveland - Holloway
610 Canal St
610 Canal Street, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
896 sqft
Close to downtown area. In an area of newly renovated homes. Eat in Kitchen. Covered porch across the front of the home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
609 Belvin Avenue
609 Belvin Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1018 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
200 Seven Oaks Road, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
990 sqft
These renovated town homes are brand new! These units features brand new plank flooring throughout the entire first floor and in all the bathrooms and brand new carpet throughout the upstairs and bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
708 Pleasant Dr
708 Pleasant Drive, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1050 sqft
708 Pleasant Dr Available 07/17/20 Application Pending. Available July 17th! Cozy 2bd/1ba Ranch Style Durham Home With Massive Fenced-In Backyard - Available July 17, 2020 for a move in date. Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
812 W Markham Avenue
812 West Markham Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
817 sqft
812 W Markham Avenue Available 06/19/20 Adorable House in Trinity Park with Large Fenced in Backyard - Adorable two bedroom/one bath house located in the heart of Trinity Park only blocks to Duke?s East Campus and downtown.
1 of 7
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1107 W Murray Avenue
1107 West Murray Avenue, Durham, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
894 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful cottage like home. This home includes 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Conveniently located minutes away from Duke Regional, Northgate mall and minutes off the hwy.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NC