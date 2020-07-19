All apartments in Brunswick County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E

1581 Goose Creek Road Southwest · (910) 933-0500
Location

1581 Goose Creek Road Southwest, Brunswick County, NC 28469

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE - G1581 unit 3E · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Fairwinds - This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Fairwinds. It offers a view of the golf course and pond from the living room and master bedroom. Both bedrooms are upstairs with their own full bathrooms. Master bedroom has a deck off of it. The first floor layout includes a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dinette area, laundry closet, half bathroom, living room with non functional gas fireplace, dining area, sun-room, and doorways to deck. Amenities are located at Brick Landing community short drive around the corner which includes a community pool, hot tub, kiddie pool, picnic area, free wifi, tennis courts, and a restaurant.
No Smoking.
Application fees apply
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E have any available units?
1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E have?
Some of 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E currently offering any rent specials?
1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E pet-friendly?
No, 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brunswick County.
Does 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E offer parking?
No, 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E does not offer parking.
Does 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E have a pool?
Yes, 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E has a pool.
Does 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E have accessible units?
No, 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E does not have units with air conditioning.
