1581 Goose Creek Rd SE Unit 3E

2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in Fairwinds - This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse is located in the gated community of Fairwinds. It offers a view of the golf course and pond from the living room and master bedroom. Both bedrooms are upstairs with their own full bathrooms. Master bedroom has a deck off of it. The first floor layout includes a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dinette area, laundry closet, half bathroom, living room with non functional gas fireplace, dining area, sun-room, and doorways to deck. Amenities are located at Brick Landing community short drive around the corner which includes a community pool, hot tub, kiddie pool, picnic area, free wifi, tennis courts, and a restaurant.

No Smoking.

Application fees apply

No pets



(RLNE5914168)