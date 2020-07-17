All apartments in Brevard
57 West Woodsong Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

57 West Woodsong Way

57 West Woodsong Lane · (828) 883-9895
Location

57 West Woodsong Lane, Brevard, NC 28712

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 57 West Woodsong Way · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
- 2 BR, 2 BA upper-level condo. Features include a fireplace, storage room, washer & dryer, designated garden area, and covered parking. Located within walking distance to downtown Brevard. No Pit Bulls allowed.

You must first apply to the rental program and be approved before we can schedule to show you available properties. If you are not already viewing this property on our website, please visit www.fisherrealtync.com to apply. Click on the PROPERTY SEARCH tab and then the LONG TERM RENTALS tab. From there, you can select the available home you like and apply. It is necessary for each person 18+ who will occupy the home to apply separately. Once your application is approved, we will contact you to schedule a time to show you available properties that meet your criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 West Woodsong Way have any available units?
57 West Woodsong Way has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57 West Woodsong Way have?
Some of 57 West Woodsong Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 West Woodsong Way currently offering any rent specials?
57 West Woodsong Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 West Woodsong Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 West Woodsong Way is pet friendly.
Does 57 West Woodsong Way offer parking?
Yes, 57 West Woodsong Way offers parking.
Does 57 West Woodsong Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 West Woodsong Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 West Woodsong Way have a pool?
No, 57 West Woodsong Way does not have a pool.
Does 57 West Woodsong Way have accessible units?
No, 57 West Woodsong Way does not have accessible units.
Does 57 West Woodsong Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 West Woodsong Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57 West Woodsong Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 West Woodsong Way does not have units with air conditioning.
