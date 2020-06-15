All apartments in Boone
Find more places like 446 Green Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boone, NC
/
446 Green Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

446 Green Street

446 Green Street · (828) 262-1081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boone
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

446 Green Street, Boone, NC 28607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 446 Green Street · Avail. Sep 8

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
446 Green Street Available 09/08/20 446 Green Street - Available early September 2020! Four bedroom, three bathroom house available a short distance from Appalachian State and Downtown Boone. The main level includes one bedroom, two bathrooms, dining room, kitchen, living, and mud room. Three bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs.

House had mini splits throughout for heating.

Not a student rental, and pets not allowed.

Property is occupied through August, and showings will be granted when vacant. Property can be leased without viewing. Please contact our office with any questions you may have.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5708984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 Green Street have any available units?
446 Green Street has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 446 Green Street currently offering any rent specials?
446 Green Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Green Street pet-friendly?
No, 446 Green Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boone.
Does 446 Green Street offer parking?
No, 446 Green Street does not offer parking.
Does 446 Green Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 Green Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Green Street have a pool?
No, 446 Green Street does not have a pool.
Does 446 Green Street have accessible units?
No, 446 Green Street does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Green Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 Green Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 446 Green Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 446 Green Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 446 Green Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Boone 3 BedroomsBoone Dog Friendly Apartments
Boone Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Johnson City, TNHickory, NCKingsport, TN
Newton, NCAbingdon, VABristol, TN
Elizabethton, TNLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Catawba Valley Community CollegeLenoir-Rhyne University
East Tennessee State University
Milligan College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity