446 Green Street Available 09/08/20 446 Green Street - Available early September 2020! Four bedroom, three bathroom house available a short distance from Appalachian State and Downtown Boone. The main level includes one bedroom, two bathrooms, dining room, kitchen, living, and mud room. Three bedrooms and full bathroom are upstairs.



House had mini splits throughout for heating.



Not a student rental, and pets not allowed.



Property is occupied through August, and showings will be granted when vacant. Property can be leased without viewing. Please contact our office with any questions you may have.



No Pets Allowed



