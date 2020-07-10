/
apartments with washer dryer
5 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Run, NC with washer-dryer
$
29 Units Available
Bermuda Run
Comet Bermuda Run
159 West Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1138 sqft
New Apartment Homes in Bermuda Run, NC!Life in Bermuda Run is about effortless living with plenty of activities to enjoy with family and friends. Local charm radiates all around you with quick access to golf, restaurants, bars, and shops.
Results within 10 miles of Bermuda Run
7 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$814
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
13 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
1 Unit Available
1959 Ardmore Road
1959 Ardmore Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Well maintained 3 bed/ 1.5 bath ranch style home in desirable Winston Salem location. Home features a large living room and den, eat-in kitchen, and back deck overlooking a large backyard and wooden lot.
1 Unit Available
230 Valencia Circle
230 Valencia Circle, Forsyth County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2300 sqft
Available 08/01/19 Beautiful home in Fleetwood Farms - Property Id: 98756 Very private location, beautiful neighborhood, end of cul-de-sac, fenced in back yard with pond.
