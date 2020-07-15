/
2 bedroom apartments
21 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ayden, NC
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
4217 Pitt Street B
4217 Pitt Street, Ayden, NC
2 Bedrooms
$550
768 sqft
This completely remodeled duplex in ayden comes with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It also includes a washer, dryer and storage unit. Hurry it wont last long! No pets allowed Please fill out application online.
Results within 5 miles of Ayden
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
3822 Sterling Pointe Dr Unit LL2
3822 L2 Sterling Pointe Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Management Group, LLC 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse located at Sterling Pointe. Beautifully upgraded and remodeled.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
South Square Apartments
708 Patton Circle, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$475
Professionally Managed By iDeal Property Mgmt LLC Spacious Affordable 2 bedrooms for only $475.00 a month just off Reedy Branch Road & Hwy 11, only 15 minutes from Vidant and 5 minutes & walking distance from Pitt College.
Results within 10 miles of Ayden
Last updated July 15 at 07:33 AM
Treybrooke Apartments
701 Treybrooke Cir, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1165 sqft
Known as Greenville's finest in resort style living, Treybrooke Apartments is a community of contemporary design and unique amenities intended especially for the professional.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
Boulevard West Apartment Homes
3324 Frontgate Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$595
650 sqft
Boulevard West is conveniently located off of Greenville Boulevard with easy access to the main shopping and restaurant districts of the city.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1109 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1179 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$915
1084 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
2942 Mulberry Lane
2942 Mulberry Lane, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1329 sqft
UPSTAIRS UNIT UNDER CANOPY OF TREES! Situated at the back of the neighborhood for optimum privacy. View wildlife from the covered rear porch. End unit features living room with gas fireplace & vaulted ceilings.
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
3400 Briarcliff Drive
3400 Briarcliff Drive, Pitt County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1112 sqft
Luxury Two Bedroom - Enjoy luxury living at The Berkeley at Medford pointe, minutes away from Vidant Hospital and East Carolina University.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
Tar River University
407 S Jarvis Street
407 South Jarvis Street, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Featured Pirate Places home.AVAILABLE FOR A LEASE STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020407A S. Jarvis Street $1,200.00 per month for a one or two year lease. This home is a great 2 bedroom 1 full bath on the corner of Jarvis Street & 5th Street.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
945 B'S Bbq Road
945 Bs Barbecue Rd, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
duplex convenient to vidant medical center...freshly painted and ready to rent
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
Tar River University
625 S Elm Street
625 South Elm Street, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
1129 sqft
Great duplex within walking distance to East Carolina University. This duplex has hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, fenced in backyard, and a lot of character!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
2227 Locksley Woods Drive
2227 F Locksley Woods Dr, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Fully furnished condo available! This condo is close to everything in Greenville and overlooks the pond in the back!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
2408 King Richard Court
2408 King Richard Court, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2408 King Richard Court in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
525 Spring Forest Road
525 Spring Forest Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom/2 full bath upstairs condo in Spring Forest. Just minutes from Vidant and easy access to Greenville amenities. Washer and dryer come with unit.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
3905 Nantucket Road
3905 Nantucket Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
7 Upton Court
7 Upton Court Drive, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Each bedroom has a bath. Half bath downstairs. Nice pantry and kitchen. Fenced Patio with storage. Great looking townhome. Pest control included.Stackable Washer/Dryer in place
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1865 Worthington Road
1865 Worthington Road, Pitt County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
Country living minutes from greenville and winterville! 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Nice 1 acre lot.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1105 Turtle Creek Drive
1105 Turtle Creek Road, Greenville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
1445 sqft
Upstairs corner unit with a great view of woods and located across from the pool.