Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Avery Creek, NC with garage

Avery Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1288 sqft
2018 PROPERTY OF THE YEAR.APARTMENT ASSOCIATION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINAADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
10 N. Ridge Place Available 06/15/20 South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Summer Meadow Rd.
3 Summer Meadow Road, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2542 sqft
Sweet House in Arden - Sweet home on cul-de-sac with open plan living, main floor master suite, formal dining room, and bonus space upstairs. The great room includes the large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, and room for dining.
Results within 1 mile of Avery Creek
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Results within 5 miles of Avery Creek
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
49 Units Available
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1430 sqft
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
44 Units Available
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1245 sqft
Move In by May 31st and Get June Rent for Free! *Call for details
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
140 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mills Gap
60 Mills Gap Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1508 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at the Mills Gap, a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
17 Units Available
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Jeff Drive
25 Jeff Drive, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1988 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Luxury two-story home in nice townhome community. Quality finishes, high ceilings, and plentiful windows. Great location close to the Asheville Outlets and NC Arboretum.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
79 Hemlock Street
79 Hemlock Street, Royal Pines, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
79 Hemlock Street Available 06/19/20 South Asheville - Spacious home with great outdoor spaces and large basement - PLEASE NOTE MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON! This 1960's two-level home has been given lots of TLC and is now ready for tenants! Great

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
120 N Wintergarden Road
120 North Wintergarden Road, Fletcher, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2146 sqft
120 N Wintergarden Road Available 08/01/20 Fletcher - 4 bedroom home available August 1st - This beautiful 4 bedroom home is on an extra large lot featuring a stream, firepit, big deck, family room and garage! Unfurnished Year Lease Main

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
166 Mount Royal Drive
166 Mount Royal Drive, Royal Pines, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,290
1900 sqft
Come home to your 4 Bed 3 Bath custom-designed Mountainside residence in this superb location! PET FRIENDLY and flexible lease options available. Sitting on .
Results within 10 miles of Avery Creek
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Historic Biltmore Village
19 Units Available
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Beverly Hills
32 Units Available
Verde Vista
4110 Verde Vista Cir, Asheville, NC
Studio
$965
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,021
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
Welcome to Verde Vista, conveniently located in the heart of Asheville, North Carolina! In addition to providing our residents with the latest features and convenient services, this beautiful community offers spectacular views of the Blue Ridge and
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
119 Units Available
Hawthorne at Haywood
125 River Birch Grove Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1297 sqft
Welcome to Hawthorne at Haywood, a BRAND NEW apartment community in Asheville, NC featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home. Schedule your tour today!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
74 N. Sunset Ridge Drive
74 North Sunset Ridge Drive, Etowah, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
74 N.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kenliworth Forest
1 Unit Available
224 White Pine Drive
224 White Pine Drive, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
895 sqft
224 White Pine Drive Available 06/15/20 East AVL - 2 Bedroom home with fenced yard & large patio - COMING SOON! Located in a great neighborhood situated on the East side of Lake Kenilworth, this home features a large fenced backyard perfect for a

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakley
1 Unit Available
22 Harmony Lane
22 Harmony Lane, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1210 sqft
Charming Three-Bedroom with Fenced Yard in Oakley - 22 Harmony Lane is a charming 3-bed, 1-bath conveniently located in the Oakley neighborhood.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Asheville
1 Unit Available
125 S Lexington Ave 202
125 South Lexington Avenue, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown Asheville Living - Property Id: 222502 Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the heart of downtown Asheville. Enjoy walking to all your favorite restaurants, breweries and shops. Secured garage dedicated parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Biltmore Village
1 Unit Available
75 Thompson Street Unit C
75 Thompson St, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
914 sqft
75 Thompson Street Unit C Available 08/01/20 Modern Furnished 1-Bedroom Loft Near Biltmore Village (All Utilities Included!!!) - Desirable light-filled unit in the Lofts at Mica Village is ready for moving right in.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Haw Creek
1 Unit Available
497 New Haw Creek Rd
497 New Haw Creek Road, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Charming East Asheville home located in the Haw Creek community with rocking chair front porch, spacious living and dining room, large eat-in kitchen, and bonus room that can be used as third bedroom (no closet) or extra living room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Beverly Hills
1 Unit Available
1606 Abbey Street
1606 Abbey Circle, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,262
631 sqft
Call community directly for more information 833-549-5689, mention MLS marketing as lead source to receive current special if any. Currently offering 1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Avery Creek, NC

Avery Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

