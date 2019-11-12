3 Summer Meadow Rd.

Amenities

Sweet House in Arden - Sweet home on cul-de-sac with open plan living, main floor master suite, formal dining room, and bonus space upstairs.



The great room includes the large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, and room for dining. The kitchen has beautiful finishes, including a gorgeous wood-topped island, deep sink, and granite counter tops. Appliances include the electric smooth-top range, built in microwave, large fridge, dishwasher, and disposal.



Off of the kitchen is the elegant formal dining room with crown molding and wainscoting. Access the back patio and fenced backyard from the living room. Laminate flooring is in the foyer, easy maintenance vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet is throughout the living room and bedrooms.



The spacious main floor master suite includes a bathroom with dual sinks, shower, and large garden tub, plus a walk-in closet with built-in shelving system. Also on the main floor are the powder room and mudroom/ laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, located off of the two-car garage.



At the top of the stairs is a large room, partially open to the great room below - perfect for your office or media room. Also on this level are two bedrooms and a full bathroom including a large vanity with dual sinks.



Great location in the Hadley Park neighborhood, close to Biltmore Park and the NC Arboretum, convenient to interstates and downtown Asheville. Central heat (gas) and air conditioning. No smoking. No pets. No cosigners.



No Pets Allowed



