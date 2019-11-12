All apartments in Avery Creek
3 Summer Meadow Rd.

3 Summer Meadow Road · No Longer Available
Location

3 Summer Meadow Road, Avery Creek, NC 28704

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Sweet House in Arden - Sweet home on cul-de-sac with open plan living, main floor master suite, formal dining room, and bonus space upstairs.

The great room includes the large living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen, and room for dining. The kitchen has beautiful finishes, including a gorgeous wood-topped island, deep sink, and granite counter tops. Appliances include the electric smooth-top range, built in microwave, large fridge, dishwasher, and disposal.

Off of the kitchen is the elegant formal dining room with crown molding and wainscoting. Access the back patio and fenced backyard from the living room. Laminate flooring is in the foyer, easy maintenance vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet is throughout the living room and bedrooms.

The spacious main floor master suite includes a bathroom with dual sinks, shower, and large garden tub, plus a walk-in closet with built-in shelving system. Also on the main floor are the powder room and mudroom/ laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, located off of the two-car garage.

At the top of the stairs is a large room, partially open to the great room below - perfect for your office or media room. Also on this level are two bedrooms and a full bathroom including a large vanity with dual sinks.

Great location in the Hadley Park neighborhood, close to Biltmore Park and the NC Arboretum, convenient to interstates and downtown Asheville. Central heat (gas) and air conditioning. No smoking. No pets. No cosigners.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2267571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Summer Meadow Rd. have any available units?
3 Summer Meadow Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avery Creek, NC.
What amenities does 3 Summer Meadow Rd. have?
Some of 3 Summer Meadow Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Summer Meadow Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3 Summer Meadow Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Summer Meadow Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3 Summer Meadow Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avery Creek.
Does 3 Summer Meadow Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3 Summer Meadow Rd. does offer parking.
Does 3 Summer Meadow Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Summer Meadow Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Summer Meadow Rd. have a pool?
No, 3 Summer Meadow Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3 Summer Meadow Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3 Summer Meadow Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Summer Meadow Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Summer Meadow Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Summer Meadow Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Summer Meadow Rd. has units with air conditioning.
