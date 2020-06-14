Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

10 N. Ridge Place Available 06/15/20 South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning. The Glen Meadows neighborhood is very convenient to Biltmore Park Town Square, Asheville Outlets, and the NC Arboretum.



The front entry has a half-flight of stairs up to the great room with vaulted ceilings and newer windows that let in plenty of natural sunlight along with the glass doors to the deck. The open kitchen has nice appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator, smooth-top electric range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave.



All three bedrooms are also on this level and are carpeted. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with shower (no tub). Off of the hall are the remaining two bedrooms and second bathroom with shower/ bathtub. Stairs off the front entry also lead to the lower level, which includes washer/dryer hookups, basement storage, and the one-car garage.



Tenants responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance. Central heat (gas) and central air conditioning (electric.) Ceiling fans throughout. One small dog (under 20 lbs) negotiable. No smoking. No cosigners.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2907004)