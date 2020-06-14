All apartments in Avery Creek
Find more places like 10 N. Ridge Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avery Creek, NC
/
10 N. Ridge Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

10 N. Ridge Place

10 North Ridge Place · (828) 252-6664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Avery Creek
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC 28704

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10 N. Ridge Place · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
10 N. Ridge Place Available 06/15/20 South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning. The Glen Meadows neighborhood is very convenient to Biltmore Park Town Square, Asheville Outlets, and the NC Arboretum.

The front entry has a half-flight of stairs up to the great room with vaulted ceilings and newer windows that let in plenty of natural sunlight along with the glass doors to the deck. The open kitchen has nice appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator, smooth-top electric range, dishwasher, and built-in microwave.

All three bedrooms are also on this level and are carpeted. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with shower (no tub). Off of the hall are the remaining two bedrooms and second bathroom with shower/ bathtub. Stairs off the front entry also lead to the lower level, which includes washer/dryer hookups, basement storage, and the one-car garage.

Tenants responsible for all utilities and landscape maintenance. Central heat (gas) and central air conditioning (electric.) Ceiling fans throughout. One small dog (under 20 lbs) negotiable. No smoking. No cosigners.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2907004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 N. Ridge Place have any available units?
10 N. Ridge Place has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 N. Ridge Place have?
Some of 10 N. Ridge Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 N. Ridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
10 N. Ridge Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 N. Ridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 N. Ridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 10 N. Ridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 10 N. Ridge Place does offer parking.
Does 10 N. Ridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 N. Ridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 N. Ridge Place have a pool?
No, 10 N. Ridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 10 N. Ridge Place have accessible units?
No, 10 N. Ridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10 N. Ridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 N. Ridge Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 N. Ridge Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 N. Ridge Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10 N. Ridge Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St
Avery Creek, NC 28704
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle
Avery Creek, NC 28704

Similar Pages

Avery Creek 1 BedroomsAvery Creek 2 Bedrooms
Avery Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAvery Creek Apartments with Pool
Avery Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
University of North Carolina at Asheville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity