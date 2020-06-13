Apartment List
25 Apartments for rent in Angier, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
The Village at Marquee Station Apartments
2110 Cinema Dr, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,053
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1245 sqft
The pet-friendly Fuquay-Varina apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, high ceilings, and personal trash valet services. Floor plans range from one to three bedrooms. Highlights include a pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 21 at 04:48pm
6 Units Available
The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina
2700 Whakatane Lane, Fuquay-Varina, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1273 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Retreat At Fuquay-Varina in Fuquay-Varina. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
96 Saddle Lane
96 Saddle Lane, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2214 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths In Great Neighborhood - Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood located in Lillington. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood floors, screened in back porch, 2 car garage, and so much more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2928 Lake Barkley Way
2928 Lake Barkley Way, Fuquay-Varina, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2518 sqft
Brand NEW energy-efficient home! 4 bedrooms and a large loft including first floor bedroom with full bath. EVP entire first floor. Beautiful kitchen w/ granite countertops, large island, SS appliances and gas cooking range.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
95 Kivett Road
95 Kivett Road, Buies Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1640 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR 2020! Large 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath townhome located within walking distance to Campbell University and a short drive to Dunn and Lillington.
Results within 10 miles of Angier
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Villages at McCullers Walk
500 Shady Summit Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1420 sqft
Just 15 minutes from Downtown Raleigh. A private community with custom home finishes, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Resort-like pool, jogging area and a large sundeck. Tennis, basketball and volleyball courts available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Main Street Square
1001 Hayes Ln, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located across from Wal-Mart and the Shoppes at Holly Springs. Residents live in units with walk in closets, dishwasher, and hardwood floors. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour laundry, pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
230 Units Available
Exchange at Holly Springs
1101 Club Exchange Dr, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
Exchange at Holly Springs offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you. Open, connected and smart.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Texanna Way
205 Texanna Way, Holly Springs, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2400 sqft
Beautiful single family home for Rent - Property Id: 276772 Beautiful single family home located in a very family oriented subdivision of Braxton Village.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Laura Ln A
107 Laura Ln, Lillington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1050 sqft
Unit A Available 07/06/20 107 Laura Lane #A - Property Id: 125684 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse conveniently located just outside of downtown Lillington, nearby shopping centers, restaurants, and local attractions.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd
2100 Crockett Ridge Road, Fuquay-Varina, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2129 sqft
2100 Crockett Ridge Rd Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Large Bonus Room-Fuquay Varina- Available July 1st! - Available July 1st, 2020! This great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Buckhaven Subdivision in Fuquay Varina is in

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 Fountain Ridge Place
113 Fountain Ridge Place, Holly Springs, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
1st floor condo located in Savannah Square - Holly Springs - Adorable 1st floor condo recently updated with luxury hardwood plank floors through out! Beautiful covered veranda! Huge bedroom with double closet! Kitchen includes all appliances,

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4681 S River Rd
4681 South River Road, Harnett County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
2 bedroom in Lillington - Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home located in Lillington in a beautiful country setting.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3108 Summer Oaks Drive
3108 Summer Oaks Drive, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2334 sqft
3108 Summer Oaks Drive Available 07/18/20 Classic Apex Home 3/4 Bedroom | 2.5 Bath, Lawn Care Included - Well positioned on a large lot with views is this quintessential two story Transitional home located in idyllic Apex.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
220 Daisy Grove Lane
220 Daisy Grove Ln, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2483 sqft
Single family home but HOA maintains your yard plus Community Pool, Playground, Dog Park! 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths including large downstairs guest bedroom w/full bathroom. Bonus Room over garage with Full Bathroom & walk-in Closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
8908 Juaquin Lane
8908 Juaquin Lane, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1432 sqft
NCG Real Estate is proud to present this beautiful pet-free home on a wooded lot in a small established neighborhood near main campus Wake Tech.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
168 Gremar Drive
168 Gremar Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1450 sqft
919-710-8070 to view. Avail 06/20; small pets OK. Sought after gem in Oak Hall. 3 bedrms/2.5 bath home w/bonus & storage. Garage is perfect for storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
114 Butterbiggins Lane
114 Butterbiggins Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2454 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/12/2020! Great town home in Scots Laurel! Entry level offers bonus & half bath. Large family room with gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliances & hardwoods in kitchen + center island.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
100 Folsom Drive
100 Folsom Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2700 sqft
Home on corner lot w/hardwoods and loft. Fresh Paint Pressure washed. Minutes to shopping, dining, schools and new Athletic park! This home offers an open floor plan with hard wood floors.tile backsplash and corian counters.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5700 Metalmark Drive
5700 Metalmark Drive, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
3190 sqft
Super rental in a desirable neighborhood. Home is on lot end. Spacious backyard with privacy fence, storage shed, swing, screened porch and stamped concrete patio. 2 staircases one directly to bonus room. Hardwoods on first floor. Many extras.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
100 Avent Meadows Lane
100 Avent Meadows Lane, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2647 sqft
Beautiful, Immaculate!! Previous Model Home loads of upgrades. Nicely landscaped corner lot w/fenced yard, large deck, wrap around front porch. Granite counter-tops, 42"maple cabinets, built in desk, walk in pantry, butlers pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
216 Mystic Pine Place
216 Mystic Pine Place, Holly Springs, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3506 sqft
Immaculate 3 car garage SF home in desirable Woodcreek community in HollySprings/Apex.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
505 Cline Falls Drive
505 Cline Falls Drive, Holly Springs, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
PriorModel Home with gorgeous new hardwoods, huge TV niche and fireplace. Master Bath with Garden tub, glass-walled alcove, shower and double sink vanity. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling, sitting area and massive walk-in closet.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
8704 New River Circle
8704 New River Circle, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1514 sqft
Well maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home with a rocking chair front porch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Spacious master suite with walk-in-closet, dual bath vanities, and wainscoting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Angier, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Angier renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

