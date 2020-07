Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse dog park hot tub package receiving playground sauna tennis court

Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city. The pool, hot-tub, and exercise room were all designed with your stress-free living in mind. And at Castlerock Apartment Homes, your pets are more than welcome.