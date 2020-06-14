Apartment List
/
MT
/
billings
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

8 Apartments for rent in Billings, MT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Billings renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:54pm
Heights
13 Units Available
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
1 Bedroom
$830
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1240 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
Shiloh
11 Units Available
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1040 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West End
1 Unit Available
2504 Cook Ave
2504 Cook Avenue, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2332 sqft
2504 Cook Ave Available 07/01/20 - Property Coming soon will be available July 1, 2020! In a great location, hardwood floors throughout, carpet downstairs. 4 + bedroom with 2 full baths, 3 levels. Great backyard with nice big trees for shade.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Heights
1 Unit Available
172 W Antelope Trail
172 Antelope Trail West, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1728 sqft
This is a newer beautiful 3 bdm 1 3/4 bath duplex. It has newer appliances, a lovely loft, master suite on the main level, 2 car garage, central air, and main floor laundry room. There is fenced yard with underground sprinklers.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Terry
1 Unit Available
322 Burlington
322 Burlington Avenue, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2006 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming home near Pioneer Park - Property Id: 239127 Cute cottage home near Pioneer Park with plenty of space.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
North Elevation
1 Unit Available
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3210 sqft
Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.

1 of 19

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
Terry
1 Unit Available
828 Avenue F
828 Avenue F, Billings, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
2944 sqft
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Billings

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Heights
1 Unit Available
1719 Walter Rd
1719 Walter Road, Yellowstone County, MT
Studio
$850
340 sqft
Cottage in quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 234687 This is a great home for those that need short term accommodations. Hosted by a highly rated superhost on AIRBNB.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Billings, MT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Billings renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Billings 2 BedroomsBillings 3 BedroomsBillings Apartments with Balcony
Billings Apartments with GarageBillings Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBillings Apartments with Parking
Billings Apartments with Washer-DryerBillings Dog Friendly ApartmentsBillings Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

HeightsWest End
Shiloh

Apartments Near Colleges

Montana State University-Billings