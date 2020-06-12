/
3 bedroom apartments
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Billings, MT
West End
Rimrock West
2220 Saint Johns Ave, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1316 sqft
Recent renovations and excellent floorplans make Rimrock West one of Billings' most desirable apartment homes.
Heights
Castlerock
1551 Nottingham Pl, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1240 sqft
Located in beautiful northern Billings, on the cusp of the famous Rim Rock, Castlerock Apartment Homes offer quality living in one of the most picturesque settings of the city.
Shiloh
Country Meadows
1550 Country Manor Blvd, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1331 sqft
Nestled at the base of Billings’ Rimrocks and only moments from shops, parks and restaurants, Country Meadows Apartment Homes offers a life of leisure and relaxation for its lucky residents.
Heights
Brush Meadow
1203 Lake Elmo Dr, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$979
880 sqft
Experience a great community in the up and coming Heights neighborhood. Brush Meadows Apartments is near to everything you need including shopping, restaurants, beautiful parks, and more.
Terry
2223 Elm Street
2223 Elm Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Spectacular 3 bed 3 bath Home Located in the Historic Tree Streets - This is a beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath home newly updated interior 2 car garage superb location great landscape Rent: $1950 Deposit:$2000 No Pets allowed (RLNE5851179)
Shiloh
3285 Canyon Dr 41
3285 Canyon Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Spacious Westend Townhouse - Property Id: 297942 Plenty of room to stretch out in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 townhouse with tons of green space and near parks and schools.
Shiloh
283 Cape Cod Dr.
283 Cape Cod Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2100 sqft
Spacious Westend Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 7349 Excellent 2100 sqf, 3 bedroom, 2 bath End unit apartment in a quiet Westend neighborhood that is close to schools and shopping.
West End
2607 Wyoming
2607 Wyoming Avenue, Billings, MT
Awesome 4 bed 2 bath house - Pictures and details coming soon (RLNE5840364)
South Side
1723 Walter Creek blvd
1723 Walter Creek Blvd, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1723 Walter Creek blvd - 1723 Walter Creek 3bed 2.5bath Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831163)
West End
1212 Blair 3
1212 Blair Lane, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1113 sqft
Great west-end condo - Property Id: 25600 Wonderful condo in quiet, central location. Surrounded by mature trees and lush, green grass. Close to West Park Plaza. Enjoy your privacy provided by the enclosed patio.
West End
2504 Cook Ave
2504 Cook Avenue, Billings, MT
2504 Cook Ave Available 07/01/20 - Property Coming soon will be available July 1, 2020! In a great location, hardwood floors throughout, carpet downstairs. 4 + bedroom with 2 full baths, 3 levels. Great backyard with nice big trees for shade.
Shiloh
3303 Central Ave.
3303 Central Avenue, Billings, MT
New Lower Rent!!! Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex on central - Available now - Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex in a great location. Located on Central ave. just right off 32nd ave.
West End
1022 24th st W
1022 24th Street West, Billings, MT
1022 24th st W Available 06/21/20 - House will be ready for showings the first week in April 2020 (RLNE4812904)
Shiloh
537 Wheatstone Drive S
537 Wheatstone Drive South, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1160 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home with an attached double car garage on the West End! - This home features newer paint and flooring and is nestled in a quiet neighbor hood on Billings west end and features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached
Heights
701 N Wagner Ln.
701 North Wagner Lane, Billings, MT
701 N Wagner Ln.
West End
1315 Miles Ave.
1315 Miles Avenue, Billings, MT
1315 Miles Ave. Available 07/02/20 Spacious & Clean 4 Bedroom Home - RENT: $1450 + utilities DEPOSIT: $1500 Tenant pays all utilities 4 bedroom (1 non-egress) + 2.
West End
2170 Dallas Drive
2170 Dallas Drive, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1836 sqft
2170 Dallas Drive Available 06/22/20 Wonderful Westend Location - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home - This well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a desirable westend neighborhood, close to schools and shopping with central air and gas forced heat.
Shiloh
1141 29th Street West
1141 29th Street West, Billings, MT
Back on the Market!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a great area. Close to Trinity School. Fenced back yard with central air and RV parking. Pets are welcome, does add $35 to the rent per month per pet with a bigger deposit. 2 car garage.
Heights
125 Windsor Circle North
125 Windsor Circle North, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1368 sqft
Nice large 3 bdrm, 2 bath mobile home in the Heights. (1368 Sq Ft) Home has central air, dishwasher, good sized covered deck, carport and a storage shed. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn maintenance.
Downtown Core
215 N. 23rd St.
215 North 23rd Street, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$850
1774 sqft
Located in convenient downtown location, this home has 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room in the basement with non-egress window, 1 bath, washer/dryer hook-ups, fenced yard, 1 car garage. Owner will allow 1 small dog under 25 lbs.
Heights
172 W Antelope Trail
172 Antelope Trail West, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1728 sqft
This is a newer beautiful 3 bdm 1 3/4 bath duplex. It has newer appliances, a lovely loft, master suite on the main level, 2 car garage, central air, and main floor laundry room. There is fenced yard with underground sprinklers.
Heights
842 Governors
842 Governors Blvd, Billings, MT
5 Bedroom House with 2 Car Garage in Heights - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath/ 2 Car Garage Home in Billings Heights Wonderful home features 5 generous bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living room, formal dining room with built in cabinets, breakfast room with
Terry
322 Burlington
322 Burlington Avenue, Billings, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2006 sqft
Charming home near Pioneer Park - Property Id: 239127 Cute cottage home near Pioneer Park with plenty of space.
North Elevation
540 Park Ln
540 Park Lane, Billings, MT
Desirable Area, Close to Hospitals and Downtown - Property Id: 254964 Close to hospital and downtown. Updated 4 bed 3 bath. Open floor plan, great for entertaining. Nice southern exposed windows upstairs and down.