Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:04 PM

828 Avenue F

828 Avenue F · (406) 350-7664
Location

828 Avenue F, Billings, MT 59102
Terry

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2944 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage. No Smoking/Dog on Approval (1 max), $1285 + all utilities, Deposit $1300, 1 year lease
|Year built : 2005|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom walk-in closet|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built-in Dishwasher, Microwave, Sink disposal, Walk-in pantry|Laundry Description : Washer / dryer hookup|Other rooms : Unfinished basement|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 Avenue F have any available units?
828 Avenue F has a unit available for $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 828 Avenue F have?
Some of 828 Avenue F's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 Avenue F currently offering any rent specials?
828 Avenue F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Avenue F pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Avenue F is pet friendly.
Does 828 Avenue F offer parking?
Yes, 828 Avenue F does offer parking.
Does 828 Avenue F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 Avenue F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Avenue F have a pool?
No, 828 Avenue F does not have a pool.
Does 828 Avenue F have accessible units?
No, 828 Avenue F does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Avenue F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Avenue F has units with dishwashers.
Does 828 Avenue F have units with air conditioning?
No, 828 Avenue F does not have units with air conditioning.
