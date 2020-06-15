828 Avenue F

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

You will love this 2 bed, 2 bathroom bungalow style condo with hardwood floors. The open floor plan features a breakfast bar and pantry in the kitchen, Living area w/ fireplace, lots of storage space in the unfinished basement & 2 car garage. No Smoking/Dog on Approval (1 max), $1285 + all utilities, Deposit $1300, 1 year lease

|Year built : 2005|Bedroom additional description : Master bedroom walk-in closet|Kitchen description : Oven / range, Refrigerator, Built-in Dishwasher, Microwave, Sink disposal, Walk-in pantry|Laundry Description : Washer / dryer hookup|Other rooms : Unfinished basement|External features : Private yard / courtyard, Patio / deck

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.