Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo~ 1236 Avenue D #4 - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is beautifully remodeled and rent ready! The main level features living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom and full bathroom. A second bedroom and laundry resides in the basement. Includes detached garage, off-street parking, lawn care and snow removal services, water paid and small dogs (<35 lbs) allowed! Rent is $925.00 + gas and electric. Call Rimrock Property Management to schedule a showing at 406-894-2211.

No Cats Allowed



