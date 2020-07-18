All apartments in Billings
1236 Avenue D #4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1236 Avenue D #4

1236 Avenue D · (406) 894-2211
Location

1236 Avenue D, Billings, MT 59102
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1236 Avenue D #4 · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom Condo~ 1236 Avenue D #4 - This 2 bedroom/1 bathroom condo is beautifully remodeled and rent ready! The main level features living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bedroom and full bathroom. A second bedroom and laundry resides in the basement. Includes detached garage, off-street parking, lawn care and snow removal services, water paid and small dogs (<35 lbs) allowed! Rent is $925.00 + gas and electric. Call Rimrock Property Management to schedule a showing at 406-894-2211.
No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Avenue D #4 have any available units?
1236 Avenue D #4 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1236 Avenue D #4 have?
Some of 1236 Avenue D #4's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Avenue D #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Avenue D #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Avenue D #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Avenue D #4 is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Avenue D #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1236 Avenue D #4 offers parking.
Does 1236 Avenue D #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Avenue D #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Avenue D #4 have a pool?
No, 1236 Avenue D #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Avenue D #4 have accessible units?
No, 1236 Avenue D #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Avenue D #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Avenue D #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Avenue D #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Avenue D #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
