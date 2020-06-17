124 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup new construction all utils included recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Beautiful New Construction! Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath split floor plan home! Built on a solid concrete foundation. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances- stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Flooring throughout stained concrete. Washer and Dryer hookups. All Utilities paid by tenant: Water and Electric. Rankin County School District: Richland Elementary, Richland Upper Elementary, Richland High. Conveniently located with quick access to Hwy 49. Close driving distance to shopping: Kroger (5 min), Walmart (6 min), Outlets of Mississippi (14 min), Dogwood of Flowood (20 min). This neighborhood is adjacent to Richland Westside Park. Visit https://3dmgmtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home for more information.