All apartments in Richland
Find more places like 124 Lexington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland, MS
/
124 Lexington Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

124 Lexington Avenue

124 Lexington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

124 Lexington Avenue, Richland, MS 39218

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful New Construction! Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath split floor plan home! Built on a solid concrete foundation. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances- stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Flooring throughout stained concrete. Washer and Dryer hookups. All Utilities paid by tenant: Water and Electric. Rankin County School District: Richland Elementary, Richland Upper Elementary, Richland High. Conveniently located with quick access to Hwy 49. Close driving distance to shopping: Kroger (5 min), Walmart (6 min), Outlets of Mississippi (14 min), Dogwood of Flowood (20 min). This neighborhood is adjacent to Richland Westside Park. Visit https://3dmgmtllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
124 Lexington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland, MS.
What amenities does 124 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 124 Lexington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
124 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 124 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 124 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 124 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 124 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 124 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 124 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 124 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Lexington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Lexington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir
Richland, MS 39218

Similar Pages

Richland 1 BedroomsRichland 2 Bedrooms
Richland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichland Apartments with Balcony
Richland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSBrandon, MS
Clinton, MSFlowood, MSPearl, MS
Byram, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College