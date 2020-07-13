Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

52 Apartments for rent in Richland, MS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 1 mile of Richland
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
14 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$991
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Richland
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
$
8 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2935 Lakewood Drive
2935 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1236 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in South Jackson - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath New Flooring Kitchen Appliances Furnished Washer Dryer Connections Central Heat and Air Covered Parking (RLNE3524338)

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
653 Briarcliff Circle
653 Briarcliff Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1181 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent. New floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 car carport, backyard and more. Come look at this home today.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2906 Revere Street
2906 Revere Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
Newly Renovated, Central Heat & Air, Fenced yard, Hardwoods Floors!! Great, Quiet Neighborhood, HUD accepted. Carport and Drive-Way. Nice corner lot

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
3438 West Capital St
3438 West Capitol Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$700
1300 sqft
Call today to schedule a viewing of this property. Also ask about our second chance program where we have something to fit everybody need and we are offering S100.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1964 Ventura Drive
1964 Ventura Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1964 Ventura Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1315 Dianne Dr.
1315 Dianne Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1317 sqft
New roof and be completely remodeled from floors to painting throughout, plumbing upgrades and doors and trim renewed. The exterior painted and have new doors and trim along with the yard spruced up.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1031 Barbara Ann Drive
1031 Barbara Ann Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1165 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1031 Barbara Ann Drive in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
1153 W. McDowell Road
1153 West Mcdowell Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1347 sqft
Newly renovated. New bathroom fixtures, carpeting and flooring, new paint, new hot water heater, new kitchen counters and many upgrades throughout. New electrical panel making the house up to code.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
302 North Prentiss Street - B
302 North Prentiss Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
This gated apartment has been fully renovated and everything is BRAND NEW!. New kitchen, new appliances, Central Heating / Air, and much much more. Only one unit available for rent so call NOW.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
916 MANSHIP ST
916 Manship Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1647 sqft
Charming home with 9' ceilings, wood and tile floors-no carpet. Sunroom that opens to patio and fenced yard. Deck in the back. Updated baths-one has whirlpool and separate shower. Huge laundry room. Outside storage.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
835 North Jefferson St
835 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2658 sqft
Great Home for rent in historic Belhaven Heights Neighborhood. 4BR/4BA Recently Renovated with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tall ceilings, formal dining room. Conveniently located to Millsaps, Belhaven and UMMC.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3719 Montrose Ct
3719 Montrose Court, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1465 sqft
3 bedrooms/2 baths Fondren/Woodland Hills Within jogging distance of the Medical school Great yard with wooden fence and deck Garage Central heat and air Gas logs in pretty fireplace Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
622 Chelsea Drive
622 Chelsea Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1342 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. New floors, updated bathrooms, garage, stainless steel appliances and more. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3614 NORTHVIEW DR
3614 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Three bedrooms, One bathroom in Fondren Hardwood floors throughout Refrigerator included Washer/dryer hookups Partially fenced backyard One-car enclosed carport Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
3012 Oxford Ave
3012 Oxford Avenue, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$825
1713 sqft
If you're familiar with Oxford Ave. then you know that this won't last long. This is a great street, and a neighborhood filled with fun activity. You'll love living in the area.
Results within 10 miles of Richland
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
19 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Richland, MS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

