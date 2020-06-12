/
2 bedroom apartments
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Richland, MS
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 1 mile of Richland
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
22 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
2 Bedrooms
$929
1138 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Richland
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1204 First Ave
1204 1st Avenue, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$725
Spacious 2 BR near downtown and JSU University - Property Id: 284697 Spacious 2 bedroom 4 plex located near downtown Jackson. Very quiet neighborhood located on a corner lot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
3561 Bowers St.
3561 Bowers Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
714 sqft
This is an updated home with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. Carpeted throughout except kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3621 N STATE ST
3621 North State Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR/1.5BR, THSE, living room with fireplace, kitchen has stainless appliances, in process of installing slab granite counter tops, washer/dryer connections. End unit! Back patio area that is fenced in. Updated kitchen and bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
520 LORENZ BLVD
520 Lorenz Boulevard, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available after July 7th - WALK TO UMC, Fondren shopping, restaurants, groceries, church - Recently updated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath unit. Hardwood floors in Living & Dining rooms,ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
921 MORNINGSIDE ST
921 Morningside Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Charming craftsman style cottage. Ceilings are at 10' high. Heart pine floors. Extra room for office/sitting area. Fenced back yard. Washer/dryer connections. Great front porch
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
759 Charles Street
759 Charles Street, Pearl, MS
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
759 Charles St. Pearl MS - Recently renovated! This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath can be yours today! Apply now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5328285)
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1020 N JEFFERSON ST
1020 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
750 sqft
Another of Belhaven's most desirable homes offered. Address is 1020 N. Jefferson Jackson MS 39202.
Results within 10 miles of Richland
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
10 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 07:55am
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 07:46am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
5 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1134 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.