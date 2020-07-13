/
apartments with pool
24 Apartments for rent in Richland, MS with pool
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Grand at Pearl
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$991
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Camelot Apartments
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Midsouth 301
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
916 MANSHIP ST
916 MANSHIP ST
916 Manship Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1647 sqft
Charming home with 9' ceilings, wood and tile floors-no carpet. Sunroom that opens to patio and fenced yard. Deck in the back. Updated baths-one has whirlpool and separate shower. Huge laundry room. Outside storage.
Reserve at Woodchase
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Highpointe at Crossgates
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,005
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Tracewood Apartments
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
The Park at Moss Creek
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Lakeland East
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Beauregard Village
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Ashford Place
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Ridgeland Place
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,052
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Pinebrook Apartments
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Windsor Lake
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1456 sqft
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Carlton Park Apartments
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Hampton House Apartments
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$992
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1286 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Arlington
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
The Gables
The Gables
880 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice location just across from the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir and close to shopping and dining. Units featuring well-equipped kitchens, open floorplans and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
500 Northpointe Pkwy Apt 221
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo at The Diplomat 995 square feet Refrigerator included Fireplace Spacious community courtyard with pool Tennis courts on site Washer and dryer included Deposit is equal to one month's rent.
Siegel Suites - Jackson
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.