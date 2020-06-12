/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
29 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Richland, MS
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 1 mile of Richland
3 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
2 Bedrooms
$878
1138 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Results within 5 miles of Richland
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 Unit Available
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.
1 Unit Available
3621 N STATE ST
3621 North State Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR/1.5BR, THSE, living room with fireplace, kitchen has stainless appliances, in process of installing slab granite counter tops, washer/dryer connections. End unit! Back patio area that is fenced in. Updated kitchen and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
520 LORENZ BLVD
520 Lorenz Boulevard, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available after July 7th - WALK TO UMC, Fondren shopping, restaurants, groceries, church - Recently updated 2 Bedroom and 1.5 Bath unit. Hardwood floors in Living & Dining rooms,ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bathroom.
1 Unit Available
921 MORNINGSIDE ST
921 Morningside Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Charming craftsman style cottage. Ceilings are at 10' high. Heart pine floors. Extra room for office/sitting area. Fenced back yard. Washer/dryer connections. Great front porch
Results within 10 miles of Richland
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
9 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
10 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
5 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$965
1134 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
6 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
19 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
28 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
3 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$786
1195 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!