101 Canton Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful New Construction!
Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath split floor plan home! Built on a solid concrete foundation. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Flooring throughout is stained concrete. Washer and Dryer hookups. All Utilities paid by tenant: Water and Electric.
Rankin County School District:
Richland Elementary,
Richland Upper Elementary,
Richland High.
Conveniently located with quick access to Hwy 49. Close driving distance to shopping: Kroger (5 min), Walmart (6 min), Outlets of Mississippi (14 min), Dogwood of Flowood (20 min). This neighborhood is adjacent to Richland Westside Park.