Richland, MS
101 Canton Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

101 Canton Avenue

101 Canton · No Longer Available
Location

101 Canton, Richland, MS 39218

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
new construction
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful New Construction!
Be the first to live in this spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath split floor plan home! Built on a solid concrete foundation. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Flooring throughout is stained concrete. Washer and Dryer hookups. All Utilities paid by tenant: Water and Electric.

Rankin County School District:
Richland Elementary,
Richland Upper Elementary,
Richland High.

Conveniently located with quick access to Hwy 49. Close driving distance to shopping: Kroger (5 min), Walmart (6 min), Outlets of Mississippi (14 min), Dogwood of Flowood (20 min). This neighborhood is adjacent to Richland Westside Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

