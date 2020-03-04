All apartments in Purvis
78 Shelby Speights Drive - 1
Last updated March 4 2020 at 1:14 PM

78 Shelby Speights Drive - 1

78 Shelby Speights Drive · (601) 794-2161
Location

78 Shelby Speights Drive, Purvis, MS 39475

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This completely remodeled building was the former Masons Lodge Building. Much history around the structure. This building could have many different uses. 1,500 sf. The building has a shared kitchen for the first and second story tenants and separate restrooms on each floor. The bottom floor contains 2 large rooms with store-front windows and a separated office and can be leased for $695.00 The top floor is one large open space with a small office space for an additional 1,500 square ft. The entire building can be leased for $1,000.00 total.
This completely remodeled building was the former Masons Lodge Building. Much history around the structure. This building could have many different uses. 2 story with 1,500 sf. per floor. The building has a shared kitchen for the first and second story tenants and separate restrooms on each floor. The bottom floor contains 2 large rooms and a separated office. Only the bottom floor is for lease at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

