78 Shelby Speights Drive - 1

This completely remodeled building was the former Masons Lodge Building. Much history around the structure. This building could have many different uses. 1,500 sf. The building has a shared kitchen for the first and second story tenants and separate restrooms on each floor. The bottom floor contains 2 large rooms with store-front windows and a separated office and can be leased for $695.00 The top floor is one large open space with a small office space for an additional 1,500 square ft. The entire building can be leased for $1,000.00 total.
