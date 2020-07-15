/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 PM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pascagoula, MS
11 Units Available
Colonial Manor
1823 Parsley Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$675
852 sqft
You will find solace and comfort living at Colonial Manor. Located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, our community is only minutes away from a variety of delicious eateries, shops, exceptional schools, parks, fishing piers and the beach.
63 Units Available
Eden Manor
2917 Eden Street, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Located minutes from Signal International, restaurants and parks. Close to the Gulf of Mexico. Pet-friendly. On-site grill area, pool and picnic space. Updated interiors with contemporary finishes.
16 Units Available
Hartford Commons
3201 Eden St, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Luxurious community features online rent payment, off street parking, and laundry facilities. Apartments have dishwasher, electronic thermostat, and high ceilings. Located just minutes from IG Levy Memorial Park.
1 Unit Available
3310 Charlie Ave
3310 Charlie Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1096 sqft
Quaint house on 1/4 acre with beautiful magnolias and oaks in the yard and bonus spaces! Kids can walk to school! This 2 bd 1 ba house with bonus room is available now! BONUS ROOM HAS BEEN USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. Termite contract is transferrable.
1 Unit Available
1914 Convent Ave
1914 Convent Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
800 sqft
Nice 2 Bed Duplex, Large Yard, Fresh Paint, New Floors.SECTION 8 WELCOMED!
Results within 1 mile of Pascagoula
1 Unit Available
4031 Spruce St
4031 Spruce Street, Moss Point, MS
2 Bedrooms
$780
1000 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath, Very Nice Home, Large Yard, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, New Floors.
1 Unit Available
6519 Jasmine St
6519 Jasmine Drive, Moss Point, MS
2 Bedrooms
$500
575 sqft
Nice 2 Bed 1 Bath Unit, Separate Bedroom, Bath & Kitchen.SECTION 8 WELCOMED!
Results within 5 miles of Pascagoula
7 Units Available
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
2 Bedrooms
$977
1107 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Pascagoula
1 Unit Available
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.
1 Unit Available
Beach Blvd, 4304
4304 Beach Boulevard, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Stunning home on the beach in Ocean Springs with private dock and plenty of views! This well built round home features 2 bedrooms with deck access. Every space is maximized for comfort and space. It is fully furnished with 1.