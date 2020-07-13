Apartment List
/
MS
/
oxford
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

8 Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS with pool

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 07:19am
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 07:23am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Old Taylor Road #234
2100 Old Taylor Road, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 Old Taylor Road #234 Available 08/10/20 Turnberry - Owner is running a special. One month free with a 12 month lease rent $1475 or 12 month lease all 12 months $1350.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
901 PR 3097
901 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
High Pointe - High Pointe is a well maintained development, constructed between 2003 and 2005 and currently offers some of the very best values in all of Oxford. This is a gated development with a nice pool and very spacious floor plans.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
808 pr 3097 - 808
808 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo, Nice condo in popular High Pointe. Unit has new flooring, brand new HVAC to be installed before Aug. Each bedroom has it's own bath. Unit has 2 bedrooms on main floor and one upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1 PR 3057, Unit 5
1 Private Road 3057, Lafayette County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1190 sqft
1 PR 3057, Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 The Mark Condo - Beautifully styled 2 bedroom 2 bath lower floor condo located only 5 minutes from The University of Mississippi and less than 10 minutes from some of Oxford's best attractions! This condo comes

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
120 County Road 1084
120 County Road 1084, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1301 sqft
Gated Condo Near Ole Miss Golf Course!! Location! Location! - Conveniently located 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Condo close to the Ole Miss Golf Course, Pat Lamar Park, and only a short drive to Ole Miss.

Similar Pages

Oxford 2 BedroomsOxford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOxford 3 BedroomsOxford Apartments with Balcony
Oxford Apartments with GarageOxford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOxford Apartments with Parking
Oxford Apartments with Washer-DryerOxford Dog Friendly ApartmentsOxford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TN
Tupelo, MSOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSSouthaven, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College