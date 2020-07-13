/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 PM
8 Apartments for rent in Oxford, MS with pool
Last updated July 13 at 07:19am
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$973
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 07:23am
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2100 Old Taylor Road #234
2100 Old Taylor Road, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 Old Taylor Road #234 Available 08/10/20 Turnberry - Owner is running a special. One month free with a 12 month lease rent $1475 or 12 month lease all 12 months $1350.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
901 PR 3097
901 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
High Pointe - High Pointe is a well maintained development, constructed between 2003 and 2005 and currently offers some of the very best values in all of Oxford. This is a gated development with a nice pool and very spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
808 pr 3097 - 808
808 Private Road 3097, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Bath Condo, Nice condo in popular High Pointe. Unit has new flooring, brand new HVAC to be installed before Aug. Each bedroom has it's own bath. Unit has 2 bedrooms on main floor and one upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Oxford
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1 PR 3057, Unit 5
1 Private Road 3057, Lafayette County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1190 sqft
1 PR 3057, Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 The Mark Condo - Beautifully styled 2 bedroom 2 bath lower floor condo located only 5 minutes from The University of Mississippi and less than 10 minutes from some of Oxford's best attractions! This condo comes
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
120 County Road 1084
120 County Road 1084, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1301 sqft
Gated Condo Near Ole Miss Golf Course!! Location! Location! - Conveniently located 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Condo close to the Ole Miss Golf Course, Pat Lamar Park, and only a short drive to Ole Miss.