406 Walker Circle Available 08/01/20 4BR/4.5BA For Rent - Available Early August, 2020.

Spacious 4 bedroom & 4.5 bath end unit within the West End Development in Oxford, MS. The unit boasts stainless appliances and granite counters. Each bedroom has its on large bathroom and a very large walk in closet!

Yard service included. Rent is $1,600 per month. Deposit is $1,600. Pets are case by case with a non refundable pet fee.



Mississippi Property Group, LLC. & its agents do not warrant the size of this unit. Some photos are from a similar unit.



