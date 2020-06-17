All apartments in Oxford
Oxford, MS
406 Walker Circle
406 Walker Circle

406 Walker Cir · (662) 550-3054 ext. 1
Location

406 Walker Cir, Oxford, MS 38655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 406 Walker Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
406 Walker Circle Available 08/01/20 4BR/4.5BA For Rent - Available Early August, 2020.
Spacious 4 bedroom & 4.5 bath end unit within the West End Development in Oxford, MS. The unit boasts stainless appliances and granite counters. Each bedroom has its on large bathroom and a very large walk in closet!
Yard service included. Rent is $1,600 per month. Deposit is $1,600. Pets are case by case with a non refundable pet fee.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC. & its agents do not warrant the size of this unit. Some photos are from a similar unit.

***DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT ***

Email, Text or Call to set up an appointment to view this awesome property.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
Chris Hayman, Broker
PH: 662-550-3054

(RLNE5301989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Walker Circle have any available units?
406 Walker Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 406 Walker Circle have?
Some of 406 Walker Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Walker Circle currently offering any rent specials?
406 Walker Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Walker Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Walker Circle is pet friendly.
Does 406 Walker Circle offer parking?
No, 406 Walker Circle does not offer parking.
Does 406 Walker Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Walker Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Walker Circle have a pool?
No, 406 Walker Circle does not have a pool.
Does 406 Walker Circle have accessible units?
No, 406 Walker Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Walker Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Walker Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Walker Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Walker Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
