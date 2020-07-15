9 Pine Lake Ct

Amenities

Available 08/14/20 Two story home with two car garage, privacy fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, master bedroom is downstairs, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is occupied until August 1, 2020. We have one approved applicant waiting to view this property. Pets must be approved by management and there will be a non-refundable pet fee due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and water.



PRM, Inc.

1447 E. Pass Rd.

Gulfport, MS 39507



