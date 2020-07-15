All apartments in Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs, MS
9 Pine Lake Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:10 PM

9 Pine Lake Ct

9 Pine Lake Court · (228) 896-4446
Location

9 Pine Lake Court, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2273 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/14/20 Two story home with two car garage, privacy fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, master bedroom is downstairs, eat in kitchen, formal dining room, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is occupied until August 1, 2020. We have one approved applicant waiting to view this property. Pets must be approved by management and there will be a non-refundable pet fee due at lease signing. Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and water.

PRM, Inc.
1447 E. Pass Rd.
Gulfport, MS 39507

(RLNE5899993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Pine Lake Ct have any available units?
9 Pine Lake Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Pine Lake Ct have?
Some of 9 Pine Lake Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Pine Lake Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9 Pine Lake Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Pine Lake Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Pine Lake Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9 Pine Lake Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9 Pine Lake Ct offers parking.
Does 9 Pine Lake Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Pine Lake Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Pine Lake Ct have a pool?
No, 9 Pine Lake Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9 Pine Lake Ct have accessible units?
No, 9 Pine Lake Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Pine Lake Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Pine Lake Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Pine Lake Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Pine Lake Ct has units with air conditioning.
