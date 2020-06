Amenities

pet friendly accessible

Cottage in Ocean Springs! (Handicapped Accessible) - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located near Downtown Ocean Springs and directly across from Oak Park Elementary School. Water/sewer is included. This particular unit is handicapped accessible. Rent and deposit $1250.00. For more information call Shoreline Property Management at 228-875-3332 or call/text Realtor® Frances Edwards at 601-498-2132.



(RLNE5779315)