Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Beautiful Condo/Townhome end unit with a large Oak Tree in the side yard common area. Excellent condition and ready for new tenant. Washer and dryer remain. Gulf Oaks has a Clubhouse with an exercise room and pool, plus a private pier! Steps from the beach where you can walk and watch gorgeous sunsets!