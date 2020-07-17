All apartments in Lafayette County
9 County Road 3076
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9 County Road 3076

9 County Road 3076 · (662) 550-3054
Location

9 County Road 3076, Lafayette County, MS 38655

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9 County Road 3076 · Avail. Aug 1

$975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9 County Road 3076 Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA FOR RENT - FOR RENT! 3BR/2BA home on small, private road off Hwy 7. This home is available for an August 1, 2020 move-in. This home has a small side patio, vaulted ceilings through and includes all major appliances along with lawn care. Oxford School District. Pets on a case by case basis with a nonrefundable pet fee.

Rent is $975 with a deposit of one months rent. Application fee of $40 covers cost of credit/background check to be run per applicant.

Email, text or call to set up a showing.

Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
info@mississippipropertygroup.com
www.mississippipropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5671202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 County Road 3076 have any available units?
9 County Road 3076 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9 County Road 3076 currently offering any rent specials?
9 County Road 3076 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 County Road 3076 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 County Road 3076 is pet friendly.
Does 9 County Road 3076 offer parking?
No, 9 County Road 3076 does not offer parking.
Does 9 County Road 3076 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 County Road 3076 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 County Road 3076 have a pool?
No, 9 County Road 3076 does not have a pool.
Does 9 County Road 3076 have accessible units?
No, 9 County Road 3076 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 County Road 3076 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 County Road 3076 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 County Road 3076 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 County Road 3076 does not have units with air conditioning.
