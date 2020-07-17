Amenities
9 County Road 3076 Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA FOR RENT - FOR RENT! 3BR/2BA home on small, private road off Hwy 7. This home is available for an August 1, 2020 move-in. This home has a small side patio, vaulted ceilings through and includes all major appliances along with lawn care. Oxford School District. Pets on a case by case basis with a nonrefundable pet fee.
Rent is $975 with a deposit of one months rent. Application fee of $40 covers cost of credit/background check to be run per applicant.
Email, text or call to set up a showing.
Mississippi Property Group, LLC.
info@mississippipropertygroup.com
www.mississippipropertygroup.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5671202)