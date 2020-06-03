All apartments in Jackson
949 Carlisle Street - A

949 Carlisle Street · (601) 376-9128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

949 Carlisle Street, Jackson, MS 39202

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Belhaven living at it's best! Right around the corner from so, so much!

If the video tour does not load here in the photo roll please make sure to copy and paste this link in another tab:

https://youtu.be/ze0okTXoeS0

This newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is in an incredible location! It is right next to Lou's Full Serve, Froogels (formerly McDade's Grocery), and right around the corner from everything you love about Belhaven: Kiefer's, Kats, Pizza Shack, Baptist Health Plex, parks, Belhaven University, UMMC, the law school, JSU and so much more. You'll notice the kitchen is nicely equipped with stove, frig. Central HVAC will keep you cozy, and cool, and the location will keep you close to everything you love.

Call 601-376-9128 and press ext. 2 to be connected to leasing agents.

No pets.

HUD is not accepted on this home.

How to lease a house from JXN Housing:

JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:

1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.

2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2. (If you'd like to speak with a specific leasing agent simply call us 601-376-9128, and press extension 2!

3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)

4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.

5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.

Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

