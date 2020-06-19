916 Palm Street

Amenities

If the video tour fails to load here in the photo roll please make sure to copy and paste this link in your browser window:



https://youtu.be/zhXc4bG0mAI



Sincerely, you'll be thrilled when you see this beautiful Woodville Heights (South Jackson) 3 bed, 2 full bathroom with the most wonderful of features. You'll love the multiple living areas (to spread out with you friends and family) the spacious kitchen (with all new appliances), big bedrooms, new carpet, fresh paint all throughout, and the central heating and air condition to keep you all warm and toasty in the winter, and nice and cool all summer long. House has new central heat and air, updated bathrooms, and fully enclosed garage for two cars. The washer and dryer hook ups are in the back of the kitchen, meaning you do not have to go out in the rain to change a load of laundry. You'll also love the big backyard. Come check it out!



HUD vouchers are accepted for this house.



Let us know if you'd like to see it. Please simply call 601-376-9128 and (don't bother listening to the automated message) just press ext. 2. It will immediately connect you to all of our leasing agents, and they can all answer your questions and show you the house.



How to lease a house from JXN Housing:



JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:



1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.



2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2.



3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)



4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.



5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent.) and schedule a time to come in. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.



Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.